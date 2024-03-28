How to unlock the BAL-27 in MW3 and Warzone

In Call of Duty, you can’t go wrong with a good assault rifle, and the BAL-27 from Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare is one of the best in the franchise.

Now, the gun is coming to Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone as part of season three, and players everywhere are hyped. And with memories of how the weapon used to feel, they have every right to be.

The CoD blog described MW3’s version of the powerful assault rifle as a “bullpup prototype weapon designed to increase fire rate over time while the trigger is squeezed” and “the first four shots are slower to fire but highly accurate.”

So, how long will it take for you to get your hands on this sweet bit of nostalgia? Here’s everything we know about when and how you can get the BAL-27 in MW3 and Warzone.

How to get the BAL-27 in MW3 and Warzone

You want this in your arsenal. Image via Activision

The BAL-27 will be added to MW3 and Warzone midseason of season three, likely with the Season Three Reloaded update, which should arrive on either May 1 or 8. It will join the MORS sniper rifle as the other CoD: AW gun added to MW3 in season three.

The unlock method for the BAL-27 is currently redacted, but it will likely be found within a classified Sector of the season three battle pass that will become available alongside the midseason update. From then, there will be four challenges within the Sector, along with one more for the BAL-27, to unlock the gun. Two previous MW3 midseason guns were unlocked the same way.

Back in 2014’s Advanced Warfare, the BAL-27 was an absolute monster, thanks in large part to the Obsidian Steed variant of it. Variants are a thing of the past, but the BAL-27 should be just as fun to use.

“Top-loading with a reasonably rapid ammo swap, this fast-firing future-proof assault rifle shreds at closer ranges, has a moderate kick that drifts upward, offers great default reticles, and comes with a 60-round magazine once you’ve leveled it up, doubling the available ammo between reloads,” Activision said.

It would be very cool for MW3 and Warzone to add an Obsidian Steed blueprint for the BAL-27 to pay homage to the overpowered AR that dominated that entire year.

This article will be updated with more information once it’s officially revealed in the lead-up to Season Three Reloaded.

