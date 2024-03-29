How to unlock the MORS sniper rifle in MW3 and Warzone

Season three of Modern Warfare 3 is a throwback for developer Sledgehammer Games, bringing two weapons from one of the studio’s classic Call of Duty titles.

In 2014, Sledgehammer released Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare. Now, in 2024, the BAL-27 assault rifle and MORS sniper rifle are being added to MW3 and Warzone for some futuristic, yet simultaneously throwback fun.

“An advanced form of sniper warfare, the Military Operated Rail Sniper (MORS) is a one-shot beast, offering high damage with exceptional handling,” Activision said of the old sniper rifle that is new again. “Distance is an afterthought with this long-range and accurate sniper rifle with what might be the perfect combination of accuracy and damage. The weapon has single-round devastation with a reasonably rapid reload rate.”

The MORS is coming alongside the season three update, unlike the BAL-27, which is coming at midseason. This means it can be unlocked on day one, and we’ve got all the info you need on how to add it to your arsenal as soon as possible.

How to get the MORS sniper in MW3 and Warzone

This won’t take long to unlock. Image via Activision

To unlock the MORS sniper, it can be found in Sector Four of the season three battle pass in MW3 and Warzone.

Navigate your way through Sectors One and Two until you get to Sector Four. Once you unlock the four items within Sector Four, the MORS will be yours to use and level up.

It’s hard to believe, but the MORS is the first new sniper rifle added to MW3 and Warzone since the game launched in November 2023, and one of four new weapons in season three. It’s the fourth MW3 sniper, joining the Longbow, KATT-AMR, and KV Inhibitor, on top of the seven existing Modern Warfare 2 snipers.

“This single-load railgun delivers a high-damage payload with excellent velocity and penetration,” Activision said of the sniper, meaning that the MORS will likely be a popular pick in Warzone, especially if it has the potential to one-shot enemies. Keep your eyes peeled for our loadout guides for the new sniper rifle and all new weapons in CoD as they are released.

The MORS will not be available in Warzone Mobile at season three’s launch but will come “at a later date,” according to the publisher. It will, however, be available right away in MW3 multiplayer, MW3 Zombies, and Warzone for all of your battle royale or Resurgence fun times.

