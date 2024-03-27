All new weapons in MW3 and Warzone season 3

Welcome to the gun show. Modern Warfare 3’s season three is adding a bunch of new weapons for multiplayer and Warzone, and some are big throwbacks.

Fans of 2014’s Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare will be very excited by two of them, while SMG fans will have a blast with another, and melee fanatics are going to be thrilled with the fourth weapon coming within the window of April and May 2024.

Here’s everything there is to know about all of the new guns coming in MW3’s season three.

New guns in MW3 and Warzone season three

An SMG, a sniper rifle, a melee weapon, and an assault rifle will all be joining MW3 and Warzone this season. Here’s what’s been revealed about them thus far.

FJX Horus SMG

SMG fun. Image via Activision

“An ultra-compact SMG with best-in-class CQC damage and mobility.”

How to unlock: Battle pass Sector 8

MW3’s MP9, the FJX Horus is described as a machine pistol SMG that has “an incredible fire rate and class-leading mobility, and handling help mitigates the recoil control.”

MORS sniper rifle

Remember me? Image via Activision

“This single-load railgun delivers a high-damage payload with excellent velocity and penetration.”

How to unlock: Battle pass Sector 4

Advanced Warfare is an often overlooked CoD title by many, considering it was the beginning of the much-maligned “jetpack era.” But the MORS sniper was a fun gun then, and it will likely be fun again in 2024 and beyond.

“An advanced form of sniper warfare, the Military Operated Rail Sniper (MORS) is a one-shot beast, offering high damage with exceptional handling,” Activision said. “Distance is an afterthought with this long-range and accurate Sniper Rifle with what might be the perfect combination of accuracy and damage. The weapon has single-round devastation with a reasonably rapid reload rate.”

Gladiator melee weapon

Quick and clean. Image via Activision

“A compact, concealable punch knife that was initially used by gamblers and politicians.”

How to unlock: Battle pass Sector 15

Described as “quick and painful,” Activision says this knife rivals the Karambit “for supreme mobility, handling, and damage potential.”

BAL-27 assault rifle

An all-time great. Image via Activision

“A bullpup prototype weapon designed to increase fire rate over time while the trigger is squeezed,” Activision said. “The first 4 shots are slower to fire but highly accurate.”

How to unlock: Mid-season update challenge

If you played Advanced Warfare, you know all about this powerful AR. It was the dominant gun throughout most of that game, and it’s looking as beautiful as ever in its MW3 return sometime after the Season Three Reloaded update in May.

“Top-loading with a reasonably rapid ammo swap, this fast-firing future-proof assault rifle shreds at closer ranges, has a moderate kick that drifts upward, offers great default reticles, and comes with a 60-round magazine once you’ve leveled it up, doubling the available ammo between reloads,” Activision said.

