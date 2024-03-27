Category:
MW3 season 3 brings back Capture the Flag, adds 6 new maps, Advanced Warfare weapons

A little old, a little new, a lot of fun.
Image of Scott Duwe
Scott Duwe
|
Published: Mar 27, 2024 12:21 pm
Capture the Flag MW3 mode
Image via Activision

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3’s season three looks to be a big one. The season’s road map and new content has just been revealed, and there’s a lot in store for all kinds of players.

Read on below for all the new content coming in MW3 season three.

MW3 season 3 road map

MW3 season 3 road map
There’s a lot of little images here. Image via Activision

The return of Capture the Flag alongside other modes is a highlight, along with new modes and returning weapons from Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare, including the MORS sniper rifle and powerful BAL-27 assault rifle.

Six new six-vs-six maps are also at play. They’re called 6 Star, Emergency, Grime, a Vanguard remake called Growhouse, a section of Vondel called Tanked, and a section of Rebirth Island named Checkpoint.

Alongside CTF, the season will add One in the Chamber, Minefield, Escort, and Vortex, the namesake for as current event running in MW3 multiplayer. There’s also a new ranked season featuring new rewards, and a whole lot more.

Alongside the Advanced Warfare guns, season three will also bring the FJX Horus SMG and Gladiator melee weapon. Eight new Aftermarket Parts, including new ones for the M4, Bruen MK9, BP50, M16, and KV Broadside, will also be included.

CoD operators fight in MW3 multiplayer
It’s a pretty big season for CoD. Image via Activision

New operator bundles this season include Godzilla x Kong-inspired ones, Snoop Dogg, and even Cheech and Chong. Yeah, multiplayer is about to get even weirder somehow.

Season three launches next week on April 3 and includes new content for MW3 Zombies mode and Warzone as well. And all of the new content in the battle pass can also be unlocked in Warzone Mobile thanks to cross-progression in the newest title.

For all of the info on season three, check out the CoD blog.

