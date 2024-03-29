MW3 season 3 early patch notes: 6 maps, 4 weapons, 4/20 event, and more

Pop a smoke grenade and toke up, it’s time for season three of Modern Warfare 3.

The new season in MW3 is decidedly marijuana-themed, so if you can’t see out of your humvee because it’s too boxed out, we’ve got you covered with all of the new content and changes coming in the season, including Snoop Dogg and Cheech & Chong joining your squad.

Read on below for the MW3 multiplayer patch notes for season three.

MW3 season three patch notes

New month, new content. Image via Activision

Here’s everything arriving in season three of MW3 when it comes to multiplayer. Check out the patch notes for Warzone and MW3 Zombies for more info.

Weapon balancing and bug fixes

As is always the case, MW3’s new seasonal update adds a bunch of weapon changes and fixes to bugs and issues plaguing the game. Check back here on April 3 for more information.

Six new maps

A whole bunch of new locations. Image via Activision

A whopping six new six-vs-six maps are coming in season three, and they all look pretty interesting.

6 Star

Emergency

Grime

Checkpoint

Tanked

Growhouse

For more info on the new maps, check out our guide on MW3’s new season three maps.

Four new weapons

Some returning classics. Image via Activision

MW3’s new guns in season three include a new SMG, a new sniper, a new assault rifle, and a new melee weapon. Two of the four guns are returning from Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare.

FJX Horus SMG (launch)

MORS sniper rifle (launch)

Gladiator melee weapon (launch)

BAL-27 (midseason)

For more info on the new weapons, check out our guide on MW3’s new guns in season three.

Eight new Aftermarket Parts

Change up some old guns. Image via Activision

Season three adds new Aftermarket Parts, including several new Conversion Kits for existing weapons. These include some Modern Warfare 2 guns as well.

JAK Cutthroat (Stock)

JAK Revenger Kit (BP50)

JAK Jawbreaker (KV Broadside)

JAK Shadow Titan Kit (Bruen Mk9)

JAK Patriot (M16)

Wardens (Lockwood Mk2)

JAK Atlas Kit (AMR9)

Photonic Charge Barrel (MORS)

For more on the new AMP additions in season three, check out our full list of Aftermarket Parts in MW3.

New animated seasonal camo

A new animated camo grind. Image via Activision

Completing all of season three’s weekly challenge will unlock this new animated camo called “Allegiances.”

New perks and equipment

These can change how you play. Image via Activision

Season three adds three new vests, one new pair of boots, one new gear, a new Field Upgrade, and a new tactical called the EMD Mine. Check out our full list of perks in MW3 for more info.

New events

Time to get high and drop in. Image via Activision

Several new events in MW3 are scheduled for season three, including multiple themed around the 4/20 holiday that’s all about smoking weed. Along with Snoop Dogg in the battle pass, fellow weed enjoyers Cheech and Chong are also coming to the game in bundles.

Godzilla x Kong: Battle for Hollow Earth (April 3 to 10)

Blaze Up (April)

High Trip (April)

Vortex: Vi.Rus Mainframe (in-season)

More events after Season Three Reloaded in May

New Prestige levels

More levels to grind. Image via Activision

A new max level, level 650, is coming in season three along with four new Prestiges.

New store bundles

These are getting pretty whacky. Image via Activision

If you enjoy the increasingly wild operator bundles in MW3, then season three is for you. This season’s bundles include Cheech and Chong, a pot-smoking sloth, a velociraptor, and many more.

This article will be updated with more info once it becomes available on April 3.

