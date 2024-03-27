Category:
All new multiplayer maps in MW3 season 3

Get ready to go global.
Mar 27, 2024
Captain Price spots Makarov in MW3 season 3 new map
Image via Activision

Modern Warfare 3’s season three is dropping on April 3, and several maps will be added to the six-vs-six pool, with even more coming at the midseason point.

With a total of six new six-vs-six maps to play on, MW3 multiplayer fans will have a lot to look forward to throughout the early spring of 2024 as they visit new locations, some repurposed ones, and even one remastered map.

Here are all of the maps coming in MW3 season three and when to expect them.

All new six-vs-six maps in MW3 season three

Capture the Flag MW3 mode
Some beautiful scenery. Image via Activision

Whether you’re a fan of older maps or want all-new ones, there’s something for everyone in season three’s multiplayer offerings. Check out the maps coming this season below.

6 Star (new)

6 Star MW3 multiplayer map
Take in the sights. Image via Activision
  • Release date: Launch
  • Size: Medium

This new map takes place on top of a skyscraper in Dubai, offering some stunning views—if you can survive long enough to look at them.

“The primary flow lanes through these locations offer opportunities no matter your playstyle, and while the curved connecting corridors allow excellent access across and around the map, there are several useful shortcuts, like a vent connecting the aquarium and Oasis Lounge, a pump room that drops down into the lounge, and a precarious catwalk joining the garden helipad to a security office,” Activision said.

Emergency (new)

Emergency MW3 map
I think we have an emergency. Image via Activision
  • Release date: Launch
  • Size: Small

Set in the ICU of a medical facility in a mountain range, Emergency is a small-sized map that could join the rotation of awesome smaller maps in MW3.

“The entire area is the scene of a major conflagration, with black smoke billowing from the valley below, while the State Disease Control Agency facility has seen evidence of fierce fighting,” Activision said. “The flow of the map is via an exterior forecourt, the interior reception lobby, and a medical laboratory, offering longer sightline opportunities from both the ground and atop parked vehicles. Otherwise, expect rapid and riotous combat.”

Grime (new)

Grime MW3 map
Delve into London’s depths. Image via Activision
  • Release date: Midseason
  • Size: Medium

Coming some time after Season Three Reloaded, Grime takes place in a derelict London canal, featuring graffitied walls and a middle area rife for conflict.

“As the tube trains rattle overhead, visit the murky brown waters of the docks, duck into a boathouse, and look for tactical cover throughout an abandoned SKN Comms center — with a choke point in the lobby where combat is usually the fiercest. Near the water’s edge, you’ll find Emily’s greasy spoon café,” Activision said. “The urban layout provides a variety of cover opportunities, though you could always head to the Captain’s Dog for a pint and a punch.”

Checkpoint (repurposed)

Checkpoint MW3 map
No checkpoints for respawns here. Image via Activision
  • Release date: Midseason
  • Size: Small

This slice of Rebirth Island is yet another small-scale map, made for leveling weapons and quick engagements in multiplayer. It’s within a small comms outpost featuring several different areas.

“The map is pleasingly dense, with almost all the action at ground level,” Activision said. “The upper walkways and the control tower are sealed off, so combat is rapid, with plenty of cover options. Fall back toward the roundabout and the small hangar and shoreline buildings, or battle for control over the checkpoint road and its interior spaces.”

Tanked (repurposed)

Tanked MW3 map
Swim with the fishes. Image via Activision
  • Release date: Launch
  • Size: Medium

Vondel fans will recognize this aquarium area from the Resurgence map that has been repurposed for six-vs-six, “significantly reworked for multiplayer.”

“Expect well-lit exterior pathways with two long flanks allowing for longer-range sightlines as you navigate a tiki bar, petting zoo, concession stalls and Smiling Noodles restaurant, as well as the secondary interior of the reptile house, all surrounding the Aquarium,” Activision said. “The action is mainly at ground level, with the most ferocious combat occurring around and in the fish-filled exhibition, with winning players making the most of the Aquarium tunnel, along with an exterior cave ambush point to the north.”

Growhouse (remastered)

Growhouse MW3 map
Vanguard fans, stand up. Image via Activision
  • Release date: Launch
  • Size: Small

This is a remastered CoD: Vanguard map, named Sphere. It’s “similar, but the environment has significantly changed,” according to Activision.

“This is less of an experimental test site and more of a backwoods narcotics den nestled in remote foothills,” Activision said. “The roof of the main barn seems to have been struck by missile fire, and the rafters are still smoldering. Smaller than Meat, this map features upper and lower levels offering greater space to move than you’d initially expect, especially if you know the ladders and points of entry. Expect mid- to longer-ranged battles aboveground, and close-quarter combat inside the rickety structure. Use the ancillary structures on the east and west sides as ambush points.”

MW3 season 3 brings new Zombies content: Schematics, new Warlord, third rift
An Operator firing on a special zombie in MW3 Zombies.
Category: CoD
CoD
MW3 season 3 brings new Zombies content: Schematics, new Warlord, third rift
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson Mar 27, 2024
All Vortex: Decay's Realm MW3 and Warzone event challenges and rewards
Ray Gun in Warzone
Category: CoD
CoD
All Vortex: Decay’s Realm MW3 and Warzone event challenges and rewards
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Mar 27, 2024
All new weapons in MW3 and Warzone season 3
Makarov and a wolf man in MW3 season 3
Category: CoD
CoD
All new weapons in MW3 and Warzone season 3
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Mar 27, 2024
Scott Duwe
Staff Writer & Call of Duty lead. Professional writer for over 10 years. Lover of all things Marvel, Destiny 2, Metal Gear, Final Fantasy, Resident Evil, and more. Previous bylines include PC Gamer, Red Bull Esports, Fanbyte, and Esports Nation. DogDad to Yogi the Corgi, sports fan (NY Yankees, NY Jets, NY Rangers, NY Knicks), Paramore fanatic, cardio enthusiast.