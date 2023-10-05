What you wear makes a difference now.

A Call of Duty game truly isn’t the same without perks.

Originally introduced in 2007’s Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare, perks customize the gameplay experience by adding buffs to the player, and creating the right perk combo is very important for different modes and game types.

Modern Warfare 3’s perks are a bit different this year. Perks are presented as equipment such as Vests, Gloves, Boots, and Gear. It begins with the choice of a Vest, and then the rest can be chosen in earnest.

The kind of equipment corresponds to the perk, so boots have to do with movement, gloves deal with reload speed, and gear protects you from explosives. But the choice is yours, so it’s up to you to decide how you play.

Here are all of the new perks in MW3 and how they’re presented as equipment.

All vests in MW3

Infantry Vest

“Increases Tac Sprint duration and reduces refresh time.

“Duplicate effects do not stack. If equipped with Running Sneakers, gain the effects of Lightweight Boots.”

Engineer Vest

“Spot enemy equipment, Field Upgrades, and Killstreaks through walls. Aiming down sights highlights them for the team. Faster Field Upgrade recharge.”

Gunner Vest

“Deploy with max ammo. Improved reload speed.

“Duplicate effects do not stack. If equipped with Mag Holster, gain the effects of Mission Comlink.”

Demolition Vest

“Resupply lethal and tactical equipment every 25 seconds.”

All gloves in MW3

Quick-Grip Gloves

“Increased weapon swap speed.”

Scavenger Gloves

“Resupply ammo and throwing knives from dead players.”

Commando Gloves

“Reload while sprinting.”

All boots in MW3

Lightweight Boots

“Increases movement and swim speed. Reduces noises while swimming.”

Climbing Boots

“Increased climbing and mantling speed. Reduced fall damage.”

Stalker Boots

“Increased strafe and ADS movement speed.”

Tactical Pads

“Increased slide distance and allows for full ADS while sliding. Increases stance transition speeds and crouched movement speed.”

Covert Sneakers

“Eliminates footstep sounds.”

All gear in MW3

EOD Padding

“Reduces damage from non-killstreaks explosives and fire.”

Tac Mask

“Reduces strength of enemy flash, stun, and gas grenades. Immunity to shock, EMP, and Snapshot Grenades.”

Mission Control

“Reduces killstreak cost by one kill. Reduces scorestreak cost by 125.”

Bone Conduction Headset

“Reduces combat noise, allowing improved identification of enemy footsteps and gunshots.”

L/R Detector

“Warns of hostile laser and radiation sources.”

Ghost T/V Camo

“While moving, blocks detection by UAVs, enemy radar sources, and Heartbeat Sensors.”

