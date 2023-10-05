All new vests in MW3

Perks, gear, and equipment are some of the most important aspects of gameplay that Call of Duty players must plan out before heading out to the battlefield, and Modern Warfare 3 will be bringing plenty of new tools at your disposal. This includes the new vests in multiplayer, which will add another level of depth to your builds.

These new vests will affect what kind of equipment you’ll be able to bring into battle, along with providing some extra enhancements to help you gain a slight edge over your opponents as you jump into the fray.

Equip the Perks, Gear, and Equipment that fit your playstyle in #MW3 multiplayer



💪Perks are active from the moment a match begins until it ends

🧤Perks are divided into Gloves, Boots and Gear that grant unique combat capabilities

🦺 Select a distinct vest for additional… pic.twitter.com/1jR4ZnpDtY — Call of Duty @ #CODNext (@CallofDuty) October 5, 2023

Players will get to choose between vests that provide more utility for them and their teammates, better movement, or more explosives… because everyone wants to bring more grenades to the fight. There are currently four different vests to choose from—Infantry, Engineer, Gunner, and Demolition. Each comes with different boosts that should help with a multitude of playstyles.

All vests in MW3

Infantry vest

Infantry vests give players increased tactical sprint duration while also reducing its refresh time. This vest is perfect for fast-moving players who like to stay mobile during a game. This vest, however, cannot be stacked with Running Sneakers and will instead give the effects of Lightweight Boots.

Engineer vest

Engineer vests allow players to spot enemy equipment, field upgrades, and killstreaks through walls. If a player aims down their sights at these items, they will also highlight them for their teammates. They also have faster field upgrade recharge times, making them a great boon for their teammates, depending on which equipment they have on hand.

Gunner vest

If you want the maximum amount of firepower, the gunner vest is for you. This heavy-duty vest allows players to deploy with max ammo and improved reload speed, two primary weapons, but no specialized boots. If you’re planning on blasting your way to victory with a storm of lead, this vest should give you plenty of bullets to burn through.

Demolition vest

For any explosives enthusiasts, the demolition vest should be a great addition to your arsenal since it resupplies lethal and tactical grenades every 25 seconds, while also loading up with two lethal grenades on deployment. If players are looking to spam a hiding spot or well-entrenched enemies, an extra grenade should come in handy to flush them out.

