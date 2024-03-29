Warzone season 3 early patch notes: Rebirth Island, Infil Strikes, Specialist Perk, and more

For a second consecutive seasonal update, Raven Software is adding a new Resurgence map to Warzone in season three.

Warzone season three puts the spotlight on Rebirth Island. Raven Software and Beenox teamed up to remake the Resurgence map and added a few new surprises for community members to enjoy. Without any further ado, lets see what the devs have up their sleeve for the upcoming seasonal update.

Read on below for the Warzone patch notes for season three.

Warzone season 3 patch notes so far

Here’s everything we know that’s coming in Warzone season three. Check out the patch notes for MW3 multiplayer and Zombies for more info.

Weapon balancing and bug fixes

Warzone season three will be no different than other updates, as Raven Software will address several bugs impacting the battle royale. The devs will also re-balance several weapons to throw a wrench in the current meta that has most players using the RAM-7, HRM-9, and XRK Stalker.

Rebirth Island make its long-awaited return

Rebirth Island is finally back. Image via Activision

Rebirth Island reopens its doors to players for the first time since November 2022 with a few new changes. Raven Software and Beenox delivered a faithful remaster to the original iconic Resurgence map, but some of the buildings are more weathered and there is a new dynamic weather feature that will either make the map sunny, foggy, or set during a sunset randomly throughout a match. Additionally, players are now able to swim on the map and access a new underground tunnel and bunker.

New game modes and public events

Warzone takes a page from the WWE. Image via Activision

Infil Strikes are a new public event that will randomly destroy one part of the map. During certain matches, the lighthouse will collapse, the prison roof will collapse, or the water tower will get destroyed. Rebirth Resurgence Loaded is a returning limited-time game mode that makes it possible for players to have their loadout at the start of a match, and Rebirth Lockdown is another returning game mode that is a hybrid between a battle royale and Hardpoint. Climb and Punishment is a new public event on Urzikstan and Vondel that deploys two ladders from the roof of the Gulag. Players can either decide to escape, or fight in the traditional one-vs-one match.

New equipment items

The Utility box does a little bit of everything. Image via Activision

The Utility Box is a new field upgrade that awards both armor and ammunition after opening. Returning from the original Warzone in the Season Three Reloaded update, Foresight is a killstreak revealing the location of every future gas circle. The Specialist perk package is also making a return, granting the ability of every perk in the game. Squad Rage is a new field upgrade that vaporizes any gas within the radius of effect surrounding the user and grants Battle Rage to both you and any teammate standing within that radius.

New gameplay features on Rebirth Island

Scattered around Rebirth Island, there are 10 Biometric Scanners players can use once per match. If players use one when they are active, they get a keycard that unlocks a special menu in buy stations. There are six different rarities of keycards that will reward different tiers of rewards at buy stations. As part of the mid-season update, players will be able to exchange weapons at a Weapon Trade Station for an upgraded version of that weapon with more attachments.

