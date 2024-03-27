What is the biometric scanner in Warzone?

Warzone season three brings back the iconic Resurgence map Rebirth Island. The remake is a faithful remaster, but that didn’t stop the devs from adding a few new surprises like biometric scanners.

For the first time since November 2022, Rebirth Island finally re-opens its doors to players in Warzone season three. The map remains mainly unchanged from the original, but the devs added one new POI, dynamic weather, swimming, and a public event that destroys parts of the environment. Rebirth Island also has a few new features, including biometric scanners.

All biometric scanner keycard rarities and rewards

Buy stations will have exclusive rewards for biometric scanners. Image via Activision

There are 10 biometric scanners around Rebirth Island which can be located in communications facilities. Once per match, the scanners get activated, and players can use them to receive a keycard placed directly in their backpack. The cards can then be used to unlock a special menu in any Rebirth Island buy station. There are six different rarities of keycards that can be dropped from a scanner.

Bronze (common)

Silver (relatively common)

Gold (uncommon)

Platinum (rare)

Polyatomic (very rare)

Orion (incredibly rare)

Raven Software explained players have a higher chance of getting a better keycard if a squad mate is nearby during a scan. The probability also improves if players repeat the scanning process the following real-life day. If you are lucky enough to get to a buy station with a keycard, here is a list of the possible rewards based on the rarity.

Bronze: Random ammunition, Cash ($), Armor Plates, Lethals, and Tacticals.

Random ammunition, Cash ($), Armor Plates, Lethals, and Tacticals. Silver: Random ammunition, Cash ($$), Armor Plates, Lethals, Tacticals, Perk Package.

Random ammunition, Cash ($$), Armor Plates, Lethals, Tacticals, Perk Package. Gold: Random ammunition, Cash ($$$), Armor Plates, Lethals, Tacticals, Perk Package, Armored Vest, Field Upgrade.

Random ammunition, Cash ($$$), Armor Plates, Lethals, Tacticals, Perk Package, Armored Vest, Field Upgrade. Platinum: Random ammunition, Cash ($$$$), Armor Plates, Lethals, Tacticals, Perk Package, Armored Vest, Field Upgrade, Killstreak.

Random ammunition, Cash ($$$$), Armor Plates, Lethals, Tacticals, Perk Package, Armored Vest, Field Upgrade, Killstreak. Polyatomic: Classified free equipment selects at the Buy Station, and classified Weapon.

Classified free equipment selects at the Buy Station, and classified Weapon. Orion: Classified free equipment selects at the Buy Station, classified Weapons, and more

The devs also confirmed players can earn a new weapon camo and other rewards for subsequent but nonconsecutive visits.

