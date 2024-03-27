Category:
How do Infil Strikes work in Warzone? Rebirth Island public event explained

Don't worry, it's only temporary.
Rebirth Island gets a faithful remaster in Warzone season three, but Infil Strikes adds an intriguing new wrinkle that’s sure to stir up some controversy.

After seeing a massive hole in the center of Rebirth Island’s prison during the map reveal trailer, some community members questioned why the devs would make such a massive departure from the original beloved map design. Raven Software responded by explaining the map changes are temporary and only included in a new public event called Infil Strikes.

What are Infil Strikes in Warzone?

Infil Strikes
An example of an Infil strike on Rebirth Island. Image via Activision

Infil Strikes are new public events on Rebirth Island that will be added in Warzone Season Three Reloaded. At the start of some matches, an Infil Strike will randomly destroy one of the Lighthouse, Prison, or Water Tower POIs. If the Lighthouse is destroyed, it creates rubble ramps for players to reach the top of the prison, which should create advantageous sight-lines. When the Prison roof collapses, players fighting in the prisons will not only have to worry about enemies on the floor, but also gunfire from above. And if a missile strikes the Water Tower, the tower will crash down down into the nearby plateau and create new openings for players to either use as cover or for flanking routes.

Raven Software did not reveal how often Infil Strikes will occur, but players shouldn’t expect them to happen every match. And it’s important to re-iterate that only one event will occur at a time. You won’t see two POIs being destroyed at the same time. So although community members had their concerns about the map changing too much from what they remember, these events in practice will only add a little more nuisance and variety.

