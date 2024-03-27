Every new feature in Warzone season 3: Rebirth Island Ranked, Infil Strikes, Specialist perk

Warzone season three is set to be a massive update for the battle royale as Rebirth Island, new gameplay features, and Resurgence Ranked Play are just the tip of the iceberg of what’s to come.

Recommended Videos

After seeing the cinematic reveal trailer for Rebirth Island, some community members questioned controversial map changes. Raven Software reassured the player base by confirming the remake would be faithful to the original and followed that exciting announcement up with a blog full of other promising additions in the upcoming seasonal update.

Here’s everything new coming in Warzone‘s season three update.

Every new feature in Warzone season 3

A weapon trade station in Warzone. Image via Activision

Rebirth Island is the most significant addition to Warzone in season three. The beloved Resurgence map is the same as the original, but the devs explained that some of the structures are more weathered, and a small power plant is the only new building. In saying that, there is a new dynamic weather feature that will either make the map sunny, foggy, or set during a sunset randomly throughout a match.

Additionally, Infil Strikes are a new public event that will randomly destroy one part of the map. During certain matches, the lighthouse will collapse, the prison roof will collapse, or the water tower will get destroyed.

As for new features, Squad Rage is a new field upgrade that vaporizes any gas within the radius of effect surrounding the user and grants Battle Rage to both you and any teammate standing within that radius.

The Utility Box is a new field upgrade that awards both armor and ammunition after opening. Returning from the original Warzone in the Season Three Reloaded update, Foresight is a killstreak revealing the location of every future gas circle. The Specialist perk package is also making a return, which grants the ability of every perk in the game.

Get the squad back together for a battle. Image via Activision

New to the remake of Rebirth Island, players can swim and access new tunnels and flooded bunkers. Spread across the Resurgence map, there are 10 biometric scanners that players can use once per match. If players use one when they are active, they get a keycard that unlocks a special menu in buy stations. There are six different rarities of keycards that will reward different tiers of rewards at buy stations. As part of the mid-season update, players will be able to exchange weapons at a weapon trade station for an upgraded version of that weapon with more attachments.

Lastly, Ranked Play Resurgence moves from Fortune’s Keep to Rebirth Island in season three. The competitive game mode will use the same rule set from before, but new rewards will be available based on how far players can progress by the end of the season.

Earn all of these. Image via Activision

The major update will go live on April 3 at 11am CT.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more