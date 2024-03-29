MW3 Zombies season 3 early patch notes

New threats await in season three of Modern Warfare 3 Zombies. But players who face those threats head-on will have a plethora of different rewards to unlock, including new classified Schematics for some exciting new Acquisitions.

CoD: Modern Warfare 3 season three goes live on April 3, and while we don’t have detailed patch notes to pore through just yet, we can dive into all the new content coming to Zombies when season three launches.

MW3 Zombies season three patch notes

New story mission and a third Dark Aether Rift

A new story mission that can be activated from the story missions tab will be available at the launch of season three. Like previous story missions, you’ll need to activate it before deploying, then you’ll likely need to head to the story mission marker on the map to enter the mission instance.

A third Dark Aether Rift can be unlocked during season three. To access the new Rift, you’ll need to “find and attune” several relics, which will likely require completion of the new story mission. The third Dark Aether Rift is where players will be able to unlock the new classified Schematics.

MW3 Zombies season three Schematics

That gas mask will be a high priority. Image via Activision

Three new classified Schematics for powerful Acquisitions will be added in season three:

Dead Wire Detonators : Applies the Dead Wire ammo mod effect to lethal equipment and launchers.

: Applies the Dead Wire ammo mod effect to lethal equipment and launchers. Golden Mask Filter : Gain a self-regenerating gas mask that lasts for the entire match.

: Gain a self-regenerating gas mask that lasts for the entire match. Sergeant’s Beret: Equip a Merc disguise and summon a friendly Merc Bodyguard that accompanies you.

MW3 Zombies season three Warlord: Rainmaker

He’s probably got a wicked spinout clothesline too. Image via Activision

Rainmaker will occupy the new Warlord fortress in season three, and reaching his island compound is going to be a challenge. The artillery and demolitions expert will shell players with mortar rounds and rockets, send wave after wave of expendable enemy reinforcements, and place numerous tripwires and traps around the area.

