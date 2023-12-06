How to unlock the flamethrower in MW3 and Warzone

Season one of Modern Warfare 3 is here and with it, another battle pass—but this time, Sledgehammer have thrown in a few interesting aftermarket goodies for players to pick up, with the JAK Purifier AMP flamethrower topping the list.

Burn your enemies to a crisp with the popular underbarrel attachment which has been seen in Call of Duty titles previously but makes its MW3 debut with the season one battle pass. How do you unlock it, and what weapons can the JAK Purifier AMP flamethrower be used with?

How to unlock the JAK Purifier AMP flamethrower in MW3 and Warzone

Head straight to Sector 14 to unlock this attachment. Image via Activision

The JAK Purifier AMP under-barrel flamethrower attachment in MW3 can be unlocked via the season one Battle Pass, specifically by completing sector A14.

It is possible to skip other sectors of the Battle Pass and jump straight to A14 if you want to unlock the flamethrower straight away. To do this, head to the Battle Pass tab at the top of the main menu, then click the “Auto” button at the bottom of your screen. Then, select the “Off” option and return to the Battle Pass to select A14 as your active segment.

This way, any early season XP gains will go straight toward unlocking the flamethrower. Once you hit level five in the sector, it will be completed and you’ll get your hands on the JAK Purifier AMP.

Which weapons can be JAK Purifier AMP flamethrower be used with?

The JAK Purifier AMP flamethrower is only available as an attachment with a certain selection of assault rifles, battle rifles, and shotguns. Those hoping they can slap the flamethrower on their sidearms or melee weapons, you’re out of luck—but that sounds like a cool idea anyway.

The list of weapons that can use the JAK Purifier AMP flamethrower includes:

Assault Rifles MCW MTZ-556 Holger 556 DG-56 SVA 545

Battle Rifles RAM-7 MTZ-762 BAS-B Sidewinder

Shotguns Riveter



The flamethrower may be made compatible with future weapons in MW3’s life cycle as more are eventually released, so check back in to see whether you’ll be able to light your enemies on fire with your favorite gun.