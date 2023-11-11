The best assault rifles in Modern Warfare 3

AR gamers are feasting in CoD.

Assault rifles will always be a go-to weapon class in any FPS, and in Call of Duty, the best assault rifles in MW3 are a familiar list for many.

MW3 has its own new weapons and some of them are incredible, but don’t forget that Modern Warfare 2’s “Carry Forward” system means that MW3 also includes every gun you unlocked in 2022’s game. So if you want to, you can continue wreaking havoc with your favorite guns from MW2 as well.

Here are all of the meta assault rifles in MW3 right now.

Best ARs in MW3

The current best assault rifle in MW3 is the Holger 556, followed closely by the MCW. But don’t forget about all of the MW2 ARs, either. There’s plenty to choose from, and many of them will help you dominate online.

Holger 556

Best Holger 556 attachments in MW3

  • Barrel: Chrios-6 Match
  • Optic: Slate Reflector
  • Underbarrel: Kimura RYN-03 Vertical Grip
  • Ammunition: 5.56 High Velocity
  • Rear Grip: Morn-20 Grip

This gun is so good that professional CoD players have banned it from scrimmages.

MCW

Best MCW attachments in MW3

  • Muzzle: L4R Flash Hider
  • Barrel: 16.5″ MCW Cyclone Long Barrel
  • Optic: Slate Reflector or MK. 23 Reflector
  • Stock: Tempus A90 Strike Stock
  • Rear Grip: RB Rapidstrike Grip

The MCW is MW3’s ACR, and it’s almost as good as the original.

SVA 545

Best SVA 545 attachments in MW3

  • Muzzle: Zulu-60
  • Barrel: STV Precision Barrel
  • Optic: Cronen Mini Pro
  • Stock: Smooth Fire Sniper Stock
  • Rear Grip: Citadel Grip

The first AR you unlock in MW3 is also really strong in its own right.

TAQ-56

Best TAQ-56 attachments in MW3

  • Muzzle: Komodo Heavy
  • Barrel: 17.5″ Tundra Pro Barrel
  • Stock: TV Cardinal Stock
  • Underbarrel: FTAC Tiger Grip
  • Ammunition: 5.56 High Velocity

The CDL’s meta AR is still quite strong in MW3 if you’re looking to use it.

Kastov 762

Best Kastov 762 attachments in MW3

  • Muzzle: Lockshot KT85
  • Barrel: IG-K30 406mm
  • Optic: Slate Reflector
  • Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56
  • Rear Grip: True TAC Grip

This gun got a huge second life towards the end of MW2, and it’s still strong now.

M4

Best M4 attachments in MW3

  • Muzzle: XTEN Havoc 90
  • Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser
  • Stock: Corio Precio Factory
  • Underbarrel: Merc Foregrip
  • Ammunition: 5.56 High Velocity

The CoD mainstay is here to stay in MW3.

ISO Hemlock

Best ISO Hemlock attachments in MW3

  • Muzzle: Harbinger D20
  • Barrel: Fielder-T50
  • Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser
  • Optic: Slimline Pro
  • Rear Grip: Support CP90 Grip

The ISO Hemlock is great for its mobility and accuracy.

