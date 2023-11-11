Assault rifles will always be a go-to weapon class in any FPS, and in Call of Duty, the best assault rifles in MW3 are a familiar list for many.

MW3 has its own new weapons and some of them are incredible, but don’t forget that Modern Warfare 2’s “Carry Forward” system means that MW3 also includes every gun you unlocked in 2022’s game. So if you want to, you can continue wreaking havoc with your favorite guns from MW2 as well.

Here are all of the meta assault rifles in MW3 right now.

Best ARs in MW3

The current best assault rifle in MW3 is the Holger 556, followed closely by the MCW. But don’t forget about all of the MW2 ARs, either. There’s plenty to choose from, and many of them will help you dominate online.

Holger 556

A great all-purpose setup. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Best Holger 556 attachments in MW3

Barrel: Chrios-6 Match

Chrios-6 Match Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Underbarrel: Kimura RYN-03 Vertical Grip

Kimura RYN-03 Vertical Grip Ammunition: 5.56 High Velocity

5.56 High Velocity Rear Grip: Morn-20 Grip

This gun is so good that professional CoD players have banned it from scrimmages.

MCW

She’s as good as ever. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Best MCW attachments in MW3

Muzzle: L4R Flash Hider

L4R Flash Hider Barrel: 16.5″ MCW Cyclone Long Barrel

16.5″ MCW Cyclone Long Barrel Optic: Slate Reflector or MK. 23 Reflector

Slate Reflector or MK. 23 Reflector Stock: Tempus A90 Strike Stock

Tempus A90 Strike Stock Rear Grip: RB Rapidstrike Grip

The MCW is MW3’s ACR, and it’s almost as good as the original.

SVA 545

Get after it, gamers. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Best SVA 545 attachments in MW3

Muzzle: Zulu-60

Zulu-60 Barrel: STV Precision Barrel

STV Precision Barrel Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

Cronen Mini Pro Stock: Smooth Fire Sniper Stock

Smooth Fire Sniper Stock Rear Grip: Citadel Grip

The first AR you unlock in MW3 is also really strong in its own right.

TAQ-56

This is still one of the go-tos. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Best TAQ-56 attachments in MW3

Muzzle: Komodo Heavy

Komodo Heavy Barrel: 17.5″ Tundra Pro Barrel

17.5″ Tundra Pro Barrel Stock: TV Cardinal Stock

TV Cardinal Stock Underbarrel: FTAC Tiger Grip

FTAC Tiger Grip Ammunition: 5.56 High Velocity

The CDL’s meta AR is still quite strong in MW3 if you’re looking to use it.

Kastov 762

Powerful being the keyword here. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Best Kastov 762 attachments in MW3

Muzzle: Lockshot KT85

Lockshot KT85 Barrel: IG-K30 406mm

IG-K30 406mm Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Rear Grip: True TAC Grip

This gun got a huge second life towards the end of MW2, and it’s still strong now.

M4

It will always be viable. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Best M4 attachments in MW3

Muzzle: XTEN Havoc 90

XTEN Havoc 90 Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Stock: Corio Precio Factory

Corio Precio Factory Underbarrel: Merc Foregrip

Merc Foregrip Ammunition: 5.56 High Velocity

The CoD mainstay is here to stay in MW3.

ISO Hemlock

Still really strong. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Best ISO Hemlock attachments in MW3

Muzzle: Harbinger D20

Harbinger D20 Barrel: Fielder-T50

Fielder-T50 Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Optic: Slimline Pro

Slimline Pro Rear Grip: Support CP90 Grip

The ISO Hemlock is great for its mobility and accuracy.