Modern Warfare 3’s massive arsenal of guns will only get bigger over time, but there will always be a few that shine and rise above the rest.
These are the guns you want to level up first to make the process of unlocking items and guns as easy as possible, keeping you on a level playing field with gamers everywhere. The time to use silly and underperforming weapons comes later when you’re unlocking camos.
The time to grind is now. Here are the best weapons in MW3 so far and the ones you want to use in the best MW3 beta loadout.
Best MW3 beta loadout
It will take a lot of time, gameplay, and discussion amongst the community to find out what the best guns in MW3 are, and that list will evolve over time as the game grows, patches are deployed, and new weapons are added to the game.
But for now, there are some clear winners among players, judging by talk on social media and by paying attention to what weapons are being used in the game.
These are the best weapons in MW3 right now.
Best assault rifle in MW3
Currently, the best choice for assault rifle players is the MCW, which is MW3’s version of the ACR from CoDs in the past.
MCW
Best MCW attachments in MW3
- Muzzle: L4R Flash Hider
- Barrel: 16.5″ MCW Cyclone Long Barrel
- Optic: Slate Reflector or MK. 23 Reflector
- Stock: Tempus A90 Strike Stock
- Rear Grip: RB Rapidstrike Grip
The MCW (ACR) is the clear choice, and this loadout is one that will keep you in the fight from multiple ranges and a variety of game modes. Use it well, and watch your score climb in each match as you level up.
Best SMG in MW3
The current best SMG in MW3 is the Striker, more commonly known as the UMP 45 from previous games like MW2 2009.
Striker
Best Striker attachments in MW3
- Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor
- Barrel: Strike Recon Long Barrel
- Optic: MK. 23 Reflector
- Rear Grip: SAKIN ZX Grip
- Stock: Lachmann Recon Series Stock
SMG players will find a home immediately with the Striker (UMP 45) in MW3. It’s immediately familiar to those who’ve played CoD games in the past, but it feels new in its own way all the same.
This article will be updated with more information and more guns over time. Check back for more soon.