Modern Warfare 3’s massive arsenal of guns will only get bigger over time, but there will always be a few that shine and rise above the rest.

These are the guns you want to level up first to make the process of unlocking items and guns as easy as possible, keeping you on a level playing field with gamers everywhere. The time to use silly and underperforming weapons comes later when you’re unlocking camos.

The time to grind is now. Here are the best weapons in MW3 so far and the ones you want to use in the best MW3 beta loadout.

Best MW3 beta loadout

Lock and load. Image via Activision

It will take a lot of time, gameplay, and discussion amongst the community to find out what the best guns in MW3 are, and that list will evolve over time as the game grows, patches are deployed, and new weapons are added to the game.

But for now, there are some clear winners among players, judging by talk on social media and by paying attention to what weapons are being used in the game.

These are the best weapons in MW3 right now.

Best assault rifle in MW3

Currently, the best choice for assault rifle players is the MCW, which is MW3’s version of the ACR from CoDs in the past.

MCW

She’s as good as ever. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Best MCW attachments in MW3

Muzzle: L4R Flash Hider

L4R Flash Hider Barrel: 16.5″ MCW Cyclone Long Barrel

16.5″ MCW Cyclone Long Barrel Optic: Slate Reflector or MK. 23 Reflector

Slate Reflector or MK. 23 Reflector Stock: Tempus A90 Strike Stock

Tempus A90 Strike Stock Rear Grip: RB Rapidstrike Grip

The MCW (ACR) is the clear choice, and this loadout is one that will keep you in the fight from multiple ranges and a variety of game modes. Use it well, and watch your score climb in each match as you level up.

Best SMG in MW3

The current best SMG in MW3 is the Striker, more commonly known as the UMP 45 from previous games like MW2 2009.

Striker

Hello, my old friend. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Best Striker attachments in MW3

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Barrel: Strike Recon Long Barrel

Strike Recon Long Barrel Optic: MK. 23 Reflector

MK. 23 Reflector Rear Grip: SAKIN ZX Grip

SAKIN ZX Grip Stock: Lachmann Recon Series Stock

SMG players will find a home immediately with the Striker (UMP 45) in MW3. It’s immediately familiar to those who’ve played CoD games in the past, but it feels new in its own way all the same.

This article will be updated with more information and more guns over time. Check back for more soon.

