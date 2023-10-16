When it comes to the best Longbow loadout in Modern Warfare 3, it all comes down to preference and playstyle. And that’s what makes this sniper rifle so special.
One of the more customizable weapons in MW3 so far, the Longbow is a bolt-action sniper rifle that’s powerful enough to hold its own as a quickscope machine just as easily as it is a long-distance devastator.
Here’s what we think is the best attachments and loadout for the Longbow in MW3.
Best Longbow loadout in MW3
Quickscope fans, this is the loadout for you. The best Longbow loadout in MW3 is also one of its fastest, leaning into the sniper’s power by fixing up your loadout with faster Aim Down Sight Speed, Mobility, and Handling.
The best way to combat MW3’s higher time-to-kill is to just finish off your opponent in one shot. And with this quickscope build, you’ll be doing just that from a variety of distances. And with the default scope, you can sit back and pick enemies off from range if you want, too.
Best Longbow attachments in MW3
- Laser: SL Razorhawk Laser Light
- Stock: Stockless
- Underbarrel: XTEN TX-12 Handstop
- Rear Grip: Citadel LV Tactical Grip
- Bolt: SA-M Quickbolt
Longbow one shot loadout in MW3
This loadout turns the Longbow into a run-and-gun one-shot machine with a massive magazine, and we think it’s perfect for smaller maps like Rust or Highrise in MW3. It’s a fun alternative to the classic kind of sniper or quickscoper play style, and I’ve had a lot of fun messing around with it.
Best Longbow one-shot attachments in MW3
- Barrel: Tru-Tac Short Barrel
- Optic: Mk. 23 Reflector
- Stock: Stockless
- Underbarrel: XTEN TX-12 Handstop
- Magazine: 40 Round Mag
Fast Aim Down Sight Speed and Mobility are what this build is all about. You can post up with your Mk. 23 Reflector or sprint around the map with reckless abandon, picking off enemies at mid-range with one-shot to the chest and higher with this powerful, fun build.
Have you ever seen a sniper with a 40 Round Mag that functioned more like a marksman rifle and looked like an AK-74u? Well, now you have. The Longbow is one of the most interesting weapons in MW3 thus far.
Best class setup for Longbow in MW3
With the longbow, speed is the name of the game. That’s why Commando Gloves and Stalker Boots are so crucial, and Tac Mask will prevent you from getting flashed or stunned.
- Vest: Infantry Vest
- Handgun: Renetti
- Tactical: Flash Grenade
- Lethal: Semtex
- Field Equipment: A.C.S. or Trophy System
- Gloves: Commando Gloves
- Boots: Stalker Boots
- Gear: Tac Mask