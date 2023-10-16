When it comes to the best Longbow loadout in Modern Warfare 3, it all comes down to preference and playstyle. And that’s what makes this sniper rifle so special.

One of the more customizable weapons in MW3 so far, the Longbow is a bolt-action sniper rifle that’s powerful enough to hold its own as a quickscope machine just as easily as it is a long-distance devastator.

Here’s what we think is the best attachments and loadout for the Longbow in MW3.

Best Longbow loadout in MW3

Quickscope fans, this is the loadout for you. The best Longbow loadout in MW3 is also one of its fastest, leaning into the sniper’s power by fixing up your loadout with faster Aim Down Sight Speed, Mobility, and Handling.

The best way to combat MW3’s higher time-to-kill is to just finish off your opponent in one shot. And with this quickscope build, you’ll be doing just that from a variety of distances. And with the default scope, you can sit back and pick enemies off from range if you want, too.

Best Longbow attachments in MW3

Laser: SL Razorhawk Laser Light

SL Razorhawk Laser Light Stock: Stockless

Stockless Underbarrel: XTEN TX-12 Handstop

XTEN TX-12 Handstop Rear Grip: Citadel LV Tactical Grip

Citadel LV Tactical Grip Bolt: SA-M Quickbolt

Longbow one shot loadout in MW3

This loadout turns the Longbow into a run-and-gun one-shot machine with a massive magazine, and we think it’s perfect for smaller maps like Rust or Highrise in MW3. It’s a fun alternative to the classic kind of sniper or quickscoper play style, and I’ve had a lot of fun messing around with it.

Best Longbow one-shot attachments in MW3

Barrel: Tru-Tac Short Barrel

Tru-Tac Short Barrel Optic: Mk. 23 Reflector

Mk. 23 Reflector Stock: Stockless

Stockless Underbarrel: XTEN TX-12 Handstop

XTEN TX-12 Handstop Magazine: 40 Round Mag

Fast Aim Down Sight Speed and Mobility are what this build is all about. You can post up with your Mk. 23 Reflector or sprint around the map with reckless abandon, picking off enemies at mid-range with one-shot to the chest and higher with this powerful, fun build.

Have you ever seen a sniper with a 40 Round Mag that functioned more like a marksman rifle and looked like an AK-74u? Well, now you have. The Longbow is one of the most interesting weapons in MW3 thus far.

Best class setup for Longbow in MW3

With the longbow, speed is the name of the game. That’s why Commando Gloves and Stalker Boots are so crucial, and Tac Mask will prevent you from getting flashed or stunned.

Vest: Infantry Vest

Infantry Vest Handgun: Renetti

Renetti Tactical: Flash Grenade

Flash Grenade Lethal: Semtex

Field Equipment: A.C.S. or Trophy System

Gloves: Commando Gloves

Commando Gloves Boots: Stalker Boots

Stalker Boots Gear: Tac Mask

