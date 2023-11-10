Best BAS-B BR loadout and class setup in Modern Warfare 3

The BAS-B is likely the first Battle Rifle that you will unlock in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. This is a high damage, high accuracy rifle that can decimate most opponents, though the weapon does have shortcomings and needs the right loadout and class.

Battle Rifles are similar to Assault Rifles in Modern Warfare 3, though on average have a slower fire rate and high damage. Other issues, such as the low starting rounds and recoil control, hold this weapon back from its full potential.

But with the proper attachments and additional equipment, this can easily be your go-to BR.

Best BAS-B BR loadout and class setup in MW3

The attachments below can help cover up the BR’s weaker areas | Screenshot by Dot Esports

The BAS-B is an incredible long-range tool that deals out big damage at medium range as well. This rifle can feel pretty cumbersome to run around with, so I don’t recommend the BAS-B if you prefer a fast-paced run-and-gun style of gameplay. Instead, improvements to the magazine size, recoil, and accuracy will help you bring out this weapon’s strong suit the best:

Muzzle – VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor L

– VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor L Stock – Bruen LAUR4 Light Precision Stock

– Bruen LAUR4 Light Precision Stock Magazine – 30 Round Mag

– 30 Round Mag Underbarrel – XRK Edge BW-4 Handstop

– XRK Edge BW-4 Handstop Rear Grip – STT88 Grip

Whenever it comes to posting up and laying down a blanket of fire on your enemies, no Battle Rifle does it better than the BAS-B. With the attachments above, the issue of recoil, fire rate, and mag size should be addressed. The weapon still has relatively low mobility even after the attachments, so you may want to consider your playstyle before equipping the BAS-B.

Best BAS-B class setup

Lethal – Frag Grenade

– Frag Grenade Tactical – Flash Grenade

– Flash Grenade Field Upgrade – Munitions Box

Gloves – Quick Grip Gloves

– Quick Grip Gloves Boots – Climbing Boots

– Climbing Boots Gear – EOD Padding

This is a fairly standard set up, but one that compliments the BAS-B Battle Rifle well. Grenade choice depends on your preference, but I’ve found that this rifle does exceptionally well if you lead medium range encounters with a quick flash and frag grenade before moving in.

I’ve also found myself running out of ammo with the BAS-B more than your average rifle, so keeping the munitions box not only allows gives you extra grenades to lead off gunfights, but also plenty of ammo in your rifle.