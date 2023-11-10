How to unlock the Semtex in MW3

The Semtex, one of the most recognizable explosives in the Call of Duty franchise, is back in Modern Warfare 3. This time, though, the explosive is locked, and you’ll have to earn it before using it in the multiple game modes.

In Modern Warfare 2, you couldn’t set foot in Shipment without stepping into one (or a dozen) Semtex explosives with their fuse about to go off. DMZ players will certainly also be familiar with its pinging countdown since bots had a habit of throwing them at you.

Modern Warfare 3 has locked the Semtex behind challenges, so you’ll need to level to at least 25 and grind a bit before you can equip it from your arsenal. There’s a quicker way to unlock the explosive, though, as long as you’re willing to kill some undead to get it. Here are the two paths we’ve found to unlocking the Semtex.

Semtex unlock requirements in MW3

So far, we’ve found two ways to unlock the Semtex: via Armory Challenges and in Modern Warfare Zombies. We’re more fond of MWZ, and it’s proved to be the quicker way for us. Diving into multiplayer and Warzone can also be a good option, but it does come with a level requirement. Here are our methods so far:

Unlock the Semtex through Armory Challenges (requires level 25)

Extract a Semtex from Modern Warfare Zombies

You’re going to have to do some Daily Challenges. Screengrab by Dot Esports

What level do you unlock the Semtex in MW3?

To unlock the Semtex through regular means, you’ll need to reach level 25, which will open up Armory Challenges. These new objectives let you select some of the unlocks you want, including the Semtex. Once you’ve selected the explosive, you’ll need to complete three daily challenges to get the items you’ve set in your list, including the Semtex.

This method is not 100 percent failproof. For instance, you may get a challenge that requires you to get Semtex kills. If that’s the case, our sister site Prima Games suggests using one of the default loadouts in a multiplayer match.

If you don’t want to wait to grind to level 25 or if you’re more fond of MWZ, the zombies-based mode also lets you bring a Semtex to your arsenal if you can get away.

How to unlock the Semtex in MW3 through Zombies

Assuming you’re not level 25, the quickest way to unlock the Semtex is by extracting it at the end of a Zombies match. Getting into the final helicopter with a Semtex equipped will let you use it in other game modes, and this method also works for other gear and weapons. We unlocked the Throwing Knife at level 12, for instance, because we had it in our pocket when Fang picked us up—even though it’s locked until level 30.

If you don’t want to grind levels for the Semtex, finding it in MWZ is likely the easiest way to get this explosive, at least when double XP isn’t involved. Zombies can be decently threatening, but it’s reasonably safe in lower-threat areas. We haven’t narrowed down an exact location for the Semtex, but areas with loot (such as Infested Strongholds and Aether Nests) seem to bring higher-quality gear than just scrounging around.