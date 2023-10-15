The best Rival-9 loadout and class setup in Modern Warfare 3

An SMG will always be the most popular pick in the hands of a controller player. As one of the most reliable weapon types in the CoD franchise, the SMG offers fast-paced action from start-to-finish, and it’s great for ambushing unaware enemies and grinding kills.

If you want to perform well with this SMG, you’ll need a strong loadout to go with it, so here’s the best loadout for the Rival-9 in MW3.

Best Rival-9 loadout in MW3

The Rival-9 is a punishing SMG, capable of annihilating the opposing team regardless of the map or game mode. With the strange and inconsistent spawn points in MW3, the Rival-9 is a versatile and adaptable piece of equipment that offers fast movement and agility across MW3’s multiplayer game modes.

This SMG is particularly strong in team deathmatch, domination, and hardpoint. Although a viable option for search and destroy, it requires a more proactive playstyle. Let’s dive into exactly what you should use for the Rival-9 SMG in MW3.

Attachments

Barrel – Rival-38E Fire Starter Barrel (increased ADS, sprint-to-fire, and movement speed)

(increased ADS, sprint-to-fire, and movement speed) Underbarrel – XRK Edge BW-4 Handstop (increased ADS, sprint-to-fire, and movement speed)

(increased ADS, sprint-to-fire, and movement speed) Rear grip – Rival Vice Assault Grip (increased gun kick and recoil control)

(increased gun kick and recoil control) Stock – Bruen Flash V4 Stock (increased ADS, sprint-to-fire, and movement speed)

Loadout Details – Perks and Equipment

Me and the boys pulling up for a sniper to collate us on the cross | Screenshot via Activision

For your secondary weapon, many players choose an AR or dual SMGs. Because speed is the priority when it comes to the perfect SMG class, a simple pistol will provide enough damage to finish off enemies at low health. You will primarily be using the Rival-9 in matches, therefore you’ll only switch weapons as a last resort in most battles. With a pistol as your secondary, the Infantry Vest is the obvious choice for tac sprint, tac stance, and sliding capabilities.

When it comes to equipment, the Scavenger Gloves will replenish any depleted ammo. This is great for this particular Rival-9 loadout because you will predominately be using the SMG rather than switching between two primary weapons. If you find yourself struggling to stay alive throughout a match, then the Commando Gloves are a more appropriate pick for you.

Next, Lightweight Boots are the obvious choice for an SMG wielder to further boost their movement speed and maneuverability. Finally, EOD Padding is crucial to staying in the fight and allows you to constantly push the opposing team without fear of being taken out by enemy explosives.

For lethal, tactical, and field equipment, Battle Rage and Semtex are great choices. Battle Rage acts as a Stim, healing you at the most crucial moments to keep you alive. Semtex is better in close-quarters battles over the Frag Grenade, as you can use it to push back or stick an enemy trapped in a tight spot. Finally, we recommend the A.C.S. because of how useful it is for capturing objectives. It lets you reposition safely without having to hold an objective and put yourself in a bad spot.

How to find success with an SMG in MW3

SMGs are great for getting the jump on unaware opposition. These loadouts focus on agility and let you quickly run across the map between spawn points. An SMG like the Rival-9 works best with an aggressive playstyle, and its goal is to get the most kills possible within a single lobby. The loadout above outlines the type of player you need to be, and for CoD veterans, the SMG playstyle is one that comes naturally.

Great on maps rust and favela, the Rival-9 is a force to be reckoned with. MW3 is all about movement, and having the new tac stance feature makes the Rival-9 is just as effective ADSing or using hip-fire. Instead of hip-firing on a controller, be sure to utilize tac stance for greater accuracy in close-range battles. As the loadout improves your weapon speed, you’ll inevitably need to master its recoil.

The downside of the Rival-9 is its lack of long-range power. Getting up close and personal is crucial to maximize this SMG’s damage and get consistent kills to remain at the top of the leaderboard. Due to its vertical recoil pattern and kick, the Rival Vice Assault Grip will help you maintain control and best utilize the fast TTK with consistent head and chest shots.

This was our best loadout for the Rival-9 in MW3. Looking for more Modern Warfare weapon content? Be sure to see our guide on the best weapons to use in the MW3 beta.

