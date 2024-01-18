Grab the squad, hop online, get in party chat, and get ready to grind: Modern Warfare 3 Ranked Play is here.

Recommended Videos

It’s time to prove your worth and mettle in Call of Duty after dominating public lobbies for the first few months after launch. Ranked Play is where scores are settled, rivalries are born, rewards are unlocked, and bragging rights are earned forever.

Ranked Play in MW3 uses the same rules as the Call of Duty League, but a bit different. The CoD pros have a “gentleman’s agreement” or GA to not use certain items that are allowed, such as different weapon attachments.

Luckily for all of us, there are no gentleman’s agreements when it comes to grinding ranks. Here are our picks for the best weapons, builds, loadouts, and class setups for MW3 Ranked Play.

Best MW3 Ranked Play loadout

The best loadout in MW3’s Ranked Play depends on what weapon type you’re most comfortable with. In competitive CoD, players are split between assault rifles and SMGs. We’ve got you covered with the best of both, including the MCW for AR players, the Rival-9 for SMG players, and the Renetti for the secondary weapon slot.

Best MCW build for MW3 Ranked Play

Dominate the field. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The best AR for MW3 Ranked Play is the MCW. Here are the best attachments:

Barrel: 16.5″ MCW Cyclone Long Barrel

16.5″ MCW Cyclone Long Barrel Optic: MK. 3 Reflector or Slate Reflector

MK. 3 Reflector or Slate Reflector Underbarrel: XTEN Phantom-5 Handstop

XTEN Phantom-5 Handstop Ammunition: 5.56 NATO High Grain Rounds

5.56 NATO High Grain Rounds Rear Grip: RB Claw-PSL Grip

This MCW loadout focuses on buffing the AR’s Damage, Range, Recoil Control, and Handling, so you’re able to get from objective to objective quickly and fire accurately at oncoming enemies.

Although it’s GA’d by pros, you’re free to use the 5.56 NATO High Grain Rounds in Ranked Play for a nice boost to Bullet Velocity and Damage Range since the MCW doesn’t have much recoil to speak of otherwise.

Tip: In Hardpoint and Control, assault rifle players control the battlefield by anchoring spawn points and trapping enemies as they advance on the objective.

The only change to possibly make here is to use a different Optic depending on preference or to play like the pros do and remove the 5.56 NATO High Grain Rounds and replace it with the T15R Billeted Brake or L4R Flash Hider in the Muzzle slot.

Best Rival-9 build for MW3 Ranked Play

Run and gun with the best. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The best SMG for MW3 Ranked Play is the Rival-9. Here are the best attachments:

Muzzle: Purifier Muzzle Brake S

Purifier Muzzle Brake S Barrel: Rival-C Clearshot Barrel

Rival-C Clearshot Barrel Stock: MTZ Marauder Stock

MTZ Marauder Stock Underbarrel: DR-6 Handstop

DR-6 Handstop Magazine: 40 Round Mag

SMG players are all about speed and close-range damage, and this setup turns the Rival-9 into the best SMG in the game when it comes to sweating it up in Ranked Play.

These attachments help to shore up the Rival-9’s weaknesses by adding Damage, Recoil Control, and Handling, while negating some Mobility, which is fine because its base speed is already quite high.

Tip: Use an SMG to push hills in Hardpoint or carry the bomb in Search and Destroy, using speed and mobility to outmaneuver the enemy.

Alternatively, I sometimes also swap out the 40 Round Mag for 9mm High Grain Rounds ammunition for a bit of a boost to Bullet Velocity and Damage Range, but with a strong negative effect on Recoil Control.

Best Renetti build for MW3 Ranked Play

In case of emergencies. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The best pistol in MW3 Ranked Play is the Renetti. Use these best attachments:

Muzzle: DZS Open Comp

DZS Open Comp Barrel: MK2 Renetti Long Barrel

MK2 Renetti Long Barrel Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

Cronen Mini Pro Ammunition: 9mm High Grain Rounds

9mm High Grain Rounds Rear Grip: EXF Eclipsor Grip

The Renetti is the best pistol in MW3, and it shines here as a weapon to swap to if you run out of ammo and don’t have time to reload. I especially love that it holds its own at mid-range, and this loadout buffs its Damage, Range, Accuracy, Recoil Control, and Handling, making it the best of the best.

Tip: Swapping to your pistol is always faster than reloading.

Best MW3 Ranked Play class setup

Protect the objective. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Use this class setup in MW3 Ranked Play for easy Ws.

Best MW3 Ranked Play perks and equipment

Tactical: Stun Grenade

Stun Grenade Lethal: Frag Grenade or Semtex

Frag Grenade or Semtex Field Upgrade: Trophy System

Trophy System Gloves: Quick-Grip Gloves

Quick-Grip Gloves Boots: Covert Sneakers

Covert Sneakers Gear: EOD Padding

Many tacticals and lethals are banned, so options are limited. We believe the Stun Grenade is the best of what’s left, but a choice can be made for Frag Grenade or Semtex, depending on preference. I prefer Frags for cooking them and throwing longer distances.

In the CDL, pros have GA’d that only two players can use a Trophy System. Don’t worry about that here. Use yours to protect your teammates and the objective from incoming throwables.

Quick-Grip Gloves give a much-needed buff to the speed of throwing lethals and tacticals along with weapon swap speed, Covert Sneakers keep the enemy from hearing your approach, and EOD Padding will help you survive an explosion that sneaks past any Trophy System you have set up.