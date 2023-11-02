Call of Duty League 2024 explainer: CDL rules, points, and format

The first details for the 2024 season of the Call of Duty League, which will be the fifth season since the franchised league began in 2020, have officially been revealed. We are so back.

The 2024 season, like last season, will kick off just a few weeks before the actual start of the calendar year, with the first set of matches set for opening weekend on Friday, Dec. 8, just four weeks after Modern Warfare 3 releases. This year, two rebranded franchises will show off their new banners in the Carolina Royal Ravens and the Miami Heretics, and they will fittingly face each other during opening weekend, which will serve as qualifiers for the first Major to be hosted by Boston.

There are plenty of rules and format details to dive into, so let’s get started.

CDL 2024 season format and schedule

The 2024 season will be split into four stages; each stage will consist of several weeks of online qualifier matches, culminating in a Major tournament on LAN for the final weekend. Stage one and two will feature four weeks of qualifiers, while stages three and four will feature five weeks. Each team plays seven matches during a qualifier stage.

CDL online qualifier and Major dates

Major I – Boston Breach

Dec. 8 – Jan. 21: Online Qualifiers

Jan. 25-28: LAN Tournament

Major II – Miami Heretics

Feb. 16 – March 17: Online Qualifiers

March 21-24: LAN Tournament

Major III – Toronto Ultra

April 12 – May 12: Online Qualifiers

May 16-19: LAN Tournament

Major IV – Carolina Royal Ravens

May 24 – June 16: Online Qualifiers

June 20-23: LAN Tournament

All 12 teams will attend each of the Majors, and at the end of the year, the top eight teams in CDL points will attend Champs on LAN.

CDL 2024 rules

For the 2024 season, matches will be played on three game modes: Hardpoint, Search and Destroy, and Control. Exact details on the map pool and GA’d weapons will be published here when they become available.