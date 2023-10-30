Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is coming out very soon. It can soon be preloaded, and we now know the exact release date and time for when you can play the new MW3.

MW3’s campaign comes out a week early in early access if you preorder the game, but the multiplayer and Zombies component won’t be playable until over a week later. And Warzone’s new updates won’t come out until season one sometime in December.

But the hard part is over. The long summer of 2023 came to an end, and MW3 is right around the corner. Those of us looking to call in sick or play hooky from school need to know exactly when the server goes live to maximize our grind time.

Here’s when you need to call off work and exactly what time you can hop online. This is when MW3 comes out and the exact launch time.

When does MW3 come out?

It’s almost time to grind. Image via Activision

MW3 launches on Nov. 10 or Nov. 9, depending on where you are in the world. For most players across the world, it will be on Friday, Nov. 10, for a weekend full of CoD gaming with the squad.

MW3’s campaign early access begins a week earlier on Nov. 2 at 12pm CT, so make sure you have everything preloaded before you can begin.

What time does MW3 launch?

Get ready to grind. Image via Activision

MW3 servers go live on PC at 11pm CT on Nov. 9, or midnight on Nov. 10 on the East Coast. It’s expected that the servers will be live on PlayStation and Xbox at the same time, which is midnight on Nov. 10 in your own time zone.

For more PC launch times in your region, check the section below, and double-check our preload guide to make sure the game is loaded on your PC and ready to play right when the servers open up.

MW3 launch time

What time will you be playing? Image via Activision

Here’s exactly when MW3 will launch on PC in several regions across the world, in the image above provided by Activision. It will be available at midnight on the East Coast of the U.S. and everywhere else in the world at the exact same time.

MW3 launch time for Nov. 9

Los Angeles: 9pm PDT

Mexico City: 11pm CDT

MW3 launch time for Nov. 10

Quebec City: 12am EDT

New York: 12am EDT

Sao Paulo: 2am BRT

London: 5am GMT

Stockholm: 6am CEST

Berlin: 6am CEST

Seoul: 2pm KTS

Tokyo: 2pm JTS

Sydney: 4pm AEDT

