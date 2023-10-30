The time has finally come. Fire up those consoles and PCs and get ready to preload Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 so you can jump into the action as soon as possible.

Preloading games has changed the way we experience CoD launches. Remember midnight releases? Well, they still exist, but now you no longer have to stand outside in the cold waiting for your copy. It can be ready and playable right at midnight from the comfort of your own home—or, in the case of early campaign access, right in the middle of the day.

Here’s everything we know so far about how to preload MW3.

When can I preload MW3?

The preload for MW3’s campaign will begin on Nov. 1 at 12pm CT, according to @PlayStationSize on Twitter. This countdown below shows exactly how much time is left between now and then, so schedule your day accordingly.

The preloads for MW3’s multiplayer, Warzone, and Zombies updates will likely be available during the week of the game’s launch, which is Nov. 10.

How to preload MW3

You can preload the MW3 campaign starting on Nov. 1 by finding the Manage Game Content menu and downloading the Campaign Packs.

If the beta is anything to go by, MW3’s campaign, multiplayer, Warzone, and potentially Zombies content will all be separate downloadable files. Technically, they are add-on content to Call of Duty HQ, the base app for CoD moving forward.

To find what you have installed on CoD HQ, from the PlayStation 5 main menu, select the Call of Duty app and press the Options button. Then, select Manage Game Content. From here, you can see everything that’s installed, including MW2 multiplayer, Warzone 2, and MW2’s Campaign Packs.

From here, if you decide you’re finished with MW2, you can uninstall MW2 multiplayer or Campaign Packs individually, but only if they are not required for MW3.

MW3 has two campaign packs, and both are hefty in size. Read on for more information.

MW3 download size

According to @PlayStationSize, the MW3 campaign alone will clock in at over 50 GB. Campaign Pack 1 will be 18.042 GB, and Campaign Pack 2 is 32.942 GB. The size may differ between Xbox and PC versions.

It’s unknown yet how large the update files for multiplayer and Warzone will be, but combined with CoD HQ’s base file, it’s safe to expect MW3 to come in at around 150 GB or higher.

