CDL finally confirms 2024 schedule, LAN locations a month before it’s set to begin

The Call of Duty League has finally announced the schedule for its upcoming season, and it’s already almost here.

The Major One qualifiers will kick off the 2024 CDL season at the beginning of December and, following an extended break for the holidays, will culminate in the first LAN event of the season from Jan. 25 to 28 in Boston.

We are SO back 🔥#CDL2024 begins on December 8th.



Learn more about the season 👉 https://t.co/BaO9uyMWuj pic.twitter.com/TE0KU2NDPT — Call of Duty League (@CODLeague) November 2, 2023

Three more Majors and month-long qualifiers will follow throughout 2024, taking the season all the way into the summer of 2024, when promotion and hype for the next CoD title should be set to begin.

Major Two qualifiers take place in February and March with the LAN heading to Miami, Major Three qualifiers are in April and May before going north to Toronto, and Major Four qualifiers runs through May and June before ending the regular season in Charlotte.

The dates and location of the 2024 CDL Championship have not been confirmed, although Jacob Hale of Dexerto has reported the American Airlines Center in Dallas has been targeted as a potential venue.

Since the New York Subliners won CoD Champs 2023 in June, several teams have made roster changes ahead of the upcoming season—including the reigning champions. OpTic Texas signed a new duo of superstars in Kenny and Pred, the Atlanta FaZe acquired a former rival in Drazah, and the Toronto Ultra brought in a world champ in Envoy, among other roster moves.

Some franchises—the Vegas Legion, Los Angeles Guerrillas, and rebranded Carolina Royal Ravens, —still haven’t even announced their lineups for 2024 yet, however.

The 2024 CDL campaign begins on Dec. 8 with Major One’s online qualifiers.