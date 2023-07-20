Clowns, ‘s**t stains,’ teammates: Atlanta FaZe’s biggest rival joins CDL powerhouse

The Atlanta FaZe has signed Drazah, the team’s most bitter rival, to replace SlasheR on its Call of Duty League (CDL) roster for 2024, the organization announced today via ZooMaa’s Twitch stream.

FaZe and Drazah have warred with each other for the better part of two CDL seasons. But after a disappointing first-round exit for Drazah’s Los Angeles Thieves and a third-place finish for Atlanta at the 2023 CDL Championship, the sides have apparently mended proverbial fences and joined forces.

While heavily rumored for the past few weeks, Drazah’s choice to sign with FaZe has been a consistent topic of conversation among CoD fans. While some are merely focused on how Drazah will fit in with the team in the lobby, most of the discussion has centered on the compatibility of the four players and whether the FaZe trio of Simp, aBeZy, and Cellium can get along with their new teammate.

During the 2022 and 2023 seasons, FaZe ran into Drazah and LAT several times, and many of those matchups led to some fiery and quite personal trash talk. Moments after the Thieves defeated FaZe in the grand finals of the 2022 CDL Championship, denying them back-to-back rings, Drazah threw both middle fingers into the air and directed them to FaZe’s side of the stage. While there was no in-person confrontation, Drazah and Simp traded words on Twitter, with the former CDL MVP calling Drazah a “clown” for taunting FaZe on social media.

After another LAT victory over FaZe at Major Four in April this year, Drazah celebrated on Twitter: “GGs Faze won 3-1. FUCKING SHIT STAINS, GET THE FUCK OFF ME.”

GGs Faze won 3-1. FUCKING SHIT STAINS, GET THE FUCK OFF ME 🥶🥶#LAThieves — Zack (@Drazah) April 22, 2023

While many fans are bewildered that the rivals could patch things up and become teammates, it appears the foursome is ready to do just that in an effort to win another ring, which would give Cellium and Drazah their second and Simp and aBeZy their record-tying third. And while the team will surely be one of the most talented in the CDL, they will certainly have some stiff competition around the league.

In addition to the reigning world champion New York Subliners, former FaZe players SlasheR and Priestahh officially joined the Boston Breach yesterday, while Envoy, Drazah’s LAT teammate of the last two seasons, is now part of a star-studded Toronto Ultra roster. And then there is OpTic Texas, which is rumored to be signing Seattle Surge standout Pred as well as ex-LAT player and 2022 CDL Champs MVP Kenny after the team reportedly failed to acquire Drazah.

