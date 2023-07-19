Boston Breach reportedly revamps CDL roster by signing 2 world champions

The Boston Breach has signed SlasheR and is reportedly adding Priestahh to its roster as well, bringing together a pair of world champions that rival Call of Duty League (CDL) teams cast aside this offseason.

The Breach announced the signing of SlasheR today via Twitter moments after Dexerto reported the team had signed not only SlasheR, but Priestahh as well. The arrival of two world champions, one that earned the title nearly seven years ago and the other just a month ago, would ensure a dramatic shakeup of the Boston CDL team.

In its first two CDL seasons, Boston has reached the postseason both times but fell well short of winning the world title. The team failed to win a match at the 2022 CDL Championship, while they managed to defeat the Minnesota RØKKR during the 2023 event before being eliminated with a top-six finish.

Now, it would appear the team’s roster includes Priestahh, SlasheR, and Snoopy, the last of whom made his pro debut at the 2023 CDL Championship. Boston announced Snoopy’s return on July 10, making him the first player in the league to be publicly confirmed as part of a roster for next season.

SlasheR became a world champion with Team Envy in 2016 and has since largely remained in consideration for the best assault rifle player in the world. After a strong individual season with the Los Angeles Guerrillas in 2022, he joined Atlanta FaZe for the 2023 season, during which he helped the team win its first event in more than 17 months. Atlanta failed to win another event, however, finishing third at four separate events and second at another, which ultimately led to SlasheR’s departure from FaZe.

Priestahh’s lone season with the New York Subliners ended on as high of a note as possible when the team won the 2023 CDL Championship in one of the most dominant grand-finals performances in CoD history. Contract negotiations between Priestahh and the Subliners reportedly broke down, though, with the two sides officially parting ways yesterday.

If Priestahh’s signing is confirmed, the fourth and final piece to Boston’s roster is still unknown. The team has already announced the departures of Owakening, Kremp, Vivid, and Nero, all of whom spent at least part of the 2023 season in the Breach starting lineup. This would presumably leave Beans, a player promoted to a starting role midseason and who has not publicly parted ways with Boston, to fill the vacant fourth spot.

