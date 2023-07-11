Boston Breach bank on breakout rookie for first 2024 CDL signing

Boston Breach has today announced their first signing for 2024’s Call of Duty League, promoting academy player Eric “Snoopy” Pérez to the org’s top squad following his successful debut at the CDL Championship in June.

With the move, Snoopy becomes the fourth player promoted to the league from Boston Academy and joins the Breach after a two-month stint with the franchise’s second division, which included cash finishes at CDC North America Elite and CDC Toronto Open.

After bouncing between numerous CoD rosters in NA, including OMiT and Hive, the breakout 18-year-old rookie found his groove after receiving a call-up to Boston Academy, where he built himself a consistent platform across Search and Destroy, Control, and Hardpoint. He was a major component, alongside Seany, in seeing Boston Academy clinch a third-place finish at Toronto Open in May.

His true test came at the CDL Championships with the Breach. Snoopy was offered a new 14-day contract ahead of the major CoD tournament and was given the starting spot over Vivid in what proved to be a trial by fire.

Making his debut on the Las Vegas stage and against the likes of OpTic Texas and Atlanta FaZe, Snoopy held his nerve and played a role in the squad’s sole win in the loser bracket over Minnesota Røkkr. While the team exited against FaZe in the next round, his 29-kill effort in Breach’s El Asilo win proved the rookie was ready for life in the CDL.

At this stage, Boston’s 2024 CoD squad consists of Snoopy, Beans, and Kremp—all of whom have worked their way up through Boston Academy to represent the main CDL lineup. It remains to be seen who Boston will employ to complete their squad, with rostermania still in full swing as the offseason continues.

The 2024 CDL season is expected to begin in October this year.

