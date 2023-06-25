CDL rostermania: All confirmed CoD roster changes after 2023 Call of Duty League season

The 2023 Call of Duty League (CDL) season is over, with the New York Subliners being crowned world champions. And that means one thing: CoD rostermania is upon us.

The CoD gods have blessed us, as after a long season, many of the 12 CDL teams are eying other players to replace the ones with which they finished the year. And while we don’t know if, when, or on what game the next CDL season will be played, we have some confirmed roster changes.

If you’re too busy enjoying the warm weather, focusing on other esports, or just living your life (yuck), we here at Dot Esports have tasked ourselves to keep you updated on what roster moves around the CDL have been confirmed when they’re actually announced.

Here are all of the confirmed CoD roster moves after the conclusion of the 2023 CDL season.

All CoD roster changes during rostermania post-2023 CDL season

Boston Breach

Starting roster at end of 2023 season

Beans

Kremp

Owakening

Snoopy

Offseason changes

June 25: Boston confirms the departures of Vivid and Nero, both of whom finished the season on the Breach’s bench.

Thank you for everything Reece and Dyl pic.twitter.com/d8FJV356vX — Boston Breach (@BostonBreach) June 25, 2023

Minnesota RØKKR

Starting roster at end of 2023 season

Attach

Bance

Cammy

Fame

Offseason changes

June 21: Minnesota parts ways with head coach and general manager Saintt, who had been with the team since September 2019.

Coach Saintt has been released from Røkkr.



We'd like to thank Brian for his commitment and dedication to the team over the past 4 seasons. pic.twitter.com/YXpXHQj1uN — Minnesota RØKKR (@ROKKR) June 21, 2023

This article will be updated throughout the CDL offseason as more roster changes are announced or otherwise made official.

