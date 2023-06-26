OpTic Texas trims roster, moves on from world champion in search of upgrade

The Green Wall will look different this fall.

OpTic Texas has announced that half of its roster won’t be returning in the next Call of Duty League season.

The team announced today that Huke and Ghosty won’t be returning to the Green Wall, meaning that only Shotzzy and Dashy remain on the active roster. With current CDL contracts expiring the evening of July 2, a flurry of moves are about to take place as teams look to solidify or improve their squads.

Stepped in mid-season with huge shoes to fill and made an instant impact. We appreciate you, and best of luck.



Thank you @Huke. pic.twitter.com/f6XMto0laQ — OpTic Texas (@OpTicTexas) June 26, 2023

Took the CDL by storm and never looked back.



Thank you for representing OpTic well, and we wish you the best @oDanGhosty pic.twitter.com/r6yXAbthzE — OpTic Texas (@OpTicTexas) June 26, 2023

Huke, a 2020 World Champion with Dallas Empire, joined OpTic not long after long-time superstar Scump announced his retirement from competition this past January, and new CDL pro Ghosty followed in February after the team moved iLLeY to the bench.

Both players performed well for OpTic down the stretch, but it wasn’t enough as the fan-favorite squad finished second at back-to-back Majors in Stages Three and Four, before fizzling out in the CDL playoffs and finishing in fifth/sixth place.

It appears as though Texas has its eyes set on some other CDL stars to join up with Shotzzy and Dashy for the time being. Dexerto’s Jake Hale reported on June 21 that the team is looking at Drazah and Envoy from the Los Angeles Thieves, but Seattle Surge’s Pred has also long been on the team’s wishlist.

Sources: OpTic Texas have held talks with Drazah and Envoy about joining the team for the 2024 season. Nothing set in stone yet and still very early days. Free agency doesn’t open until July 3.https://t.co/jb7L984iQS — Jacob Hale (@JakeHaleee) June 21, 2023

It’s sure to be an exciting few weeks in the CDL’s rostermania phase once player contracts officially expire and unrestricted free agents can begin signing with teams.

