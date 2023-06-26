Minnesota ROKKR release entire CDL roster as CoD rostermania takes hold

Hello again, Call of Duty League Rostermania.

The yearly ritual of excessive player-swapping between the CDL’s 12 teams has officially kicked off with the Minnesota ROKKR’s June 25 announcement that it will not exercise second-year options on the entirety of its roster.

Afro, Attach, Bance, and Cammy will all become unrestricted free agents when their contracts expire one minute before midnight on July 3, allowing them to sign with any team that they desire. And as is always the case with the CDL, there will be plenty of open roster spots.

Minnesota finished sixth in the overall CDL standings with a 19-23 match record this season, which was good enough to earn a spot in the CDL playoffs bracket. But the team was swiftly eliminated from championship contention after a 3-2 loss to New York Subliners and a 3-1 loss to Boston Breach in the elimination bracket.

Only a handful of teams in the league are expected to not make many roster moves heading into the upcoming season, which will likely begin this winter on the currently-unannounced 2023 CoD release, leaked to be Modern Warfare 3.

The CDL rumor mill has already been swirling. Reports indicate that OpTic Texas have “held talks” with Drazah and Envoy, Boston are interested in Clayster, and that’s just the beginning of what’s likely to be a wild few weeks in CoD esports.

For the time being in the CDL offseason, CoD pros are looking to join up and drop in for the World Series of Warzone, which culminates in a $600,000 global finals LAN in London on Sept. 16.

