Heretics reportedly set to return to CoD, rebrand CDL team as part of merger

Spanish esports organization Team Heretics is reportedly making a grand return to competitive Call of Duty and is doing so by inking a major partnership with an org it’s done business with before.

Heretics will partner with Call of Duty League franchise Florida Mutineers and form the Miami Heretics, who will compete in the CDL beginning next season, according to a report by Jacob Hale for Dexerto. The Mutineers planned to announce the news officially after the already-held Major Four, according to sources who spoke to Hale.

The Mutineers are currently owned by the Misfits Gaming Group, who manage the Misfits Gaming brand as well as the Florida Mayhem franchise in the Overwatch League. Misfits and Heretics have done business in the past; Heretics purchased the LEC slot owned by Misfits during the summer of 2022 and applied the Heretics rebrand prior to the start of the 2023 season.

Just as Heretics was able to eventually make its way into European League of Legends after a failed bid earlier, the organization will reportedly join the league it has “long awaited to be in” in the CDL. The organization competed in CoD with a Spanish roster from 2016 to 2019 and was considered one of the top teams out of Europe during that time.

The Mutineers are hoping that the partnership and rebranding will reignite a team that has struggled following the first year of the CDL. After winning three Home Series events in the 2020 season, the Mutineers have never placed higher than fourth at a Major or higher than top eight at Champs—and missed Champs altogether last year. They are currently on pace to miss Champs again this year.

This reported partnership is potentially the first of several significant changes to CDL team ownership or management that could happen prior to the 2024 season. Minnesota-based esports organization Version1, owner of the RØKKR franchise, could be sold to or merged with another organization. The future of the L.A. Guerrillas is also unclear after managing organization The Guard saw mass layoffs in February.