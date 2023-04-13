Version1, Minnesota RØKKR may be sold or merge with another esports organization

Minnesota-based esports organization Version1 is testing new options for the franchise, including a possible merger with another org, according to a report from Pierre Noujaim of Minnesota’s Fox9.

According to V1 COO Brett Diamond, who spoke with Fox9, the company has had “productive conversations with a number of different esports organizations” regarding a potential merger, as well as a sale of its Call of Duty League team, the Minnesota RØKKR. V1 is the majority owner of the RØKKR and the organization is “starting a sales process for the team,” according to Diamond.

No names were given at this time, although Diamond confirmed to Fox9 that none of the organizations that V1 has spoken with are currently involved in Call of Duty. Like most professional sports and esports leagues, the CDL has restrictions on franchise owners having stakes in more than one team.

News of Version1’s shift in strategy comes after a tumultuous week in the esports scene, particularly in the League of Legends sector, where legacy organizations TSM and CLG were both reported to depart from esports. So far, only the news on CLG’s front has come to fruition, as the organization was purchased by NRG Esports. Earlier this year, the Los Angeles Guerrillas were also reportedly put up for sale as its primary owner Kroenke Sports & Entertainment looked to leave both the Call of Duty and Overwatch scenes.

Related: NRG officially acquires CLG, rejoins the LCS

Similar to how CLG’s owner, the Madison Square Garden Company, aimed to “better position the company for long-term success,” according to a statement, V1 is also aiming to think for the long-term. In his interview with Fox9, Diamond said the organization is “not talking about 2023 but thinking ahead to 2033.”

Version1 also owns teams competing in Rocket League and VALORANT. The future of the organization’s stake in those two games remains unclear at this time, although they are likely in better shape than the RØKKR, which is in the early stages of a sale. Should Version1 merge with another org, it’s almost a certainty that all three of its esports teams would be affected.