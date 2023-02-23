The Guard owners reportedly seeking to sell or shut down LA Gladiators and Guerrillas

Kroenke Sports & Entertainment, the ownership group behind The Guard, the Los Angeles Gladiators, and the Los Angeles Guerrillas, is reportedly seeking “a suitable buyer” for both its Overwatch League and Call of Duty League franchises.

Only these two teams will remain operational underneath the company following the mass layoffs reported by numerous now-former employees from The Guard yesterday, according to a report by James Fudge for the Esports Advocate. The former employees reported that the entire content, social, talent, and creative teams under The Guard had been let go.

The OWL and CDL franchises will reportedly only remain operational until a suitable buyer can be found for the teams or the franchise slots themselves, or until the 2023 season ends for each team. If a buyer is not found, the teams will be shut down, according to sources who spoke to TEA.

Following the announcements of layoffs, many fans of The Guard began to wonder what would happen to both the franchised teams, as well as The Guard’s other esports divisions. Outside of the L.A.-based Activision Blizzard league franchises, The Guard also competes in VALORANT and Apex Legends, and previously in Halo. Given the report, both these rosters could find themselves entering free agency soon.

The VALORANT roster competes in the NA Challengers League and is considered a strong contender to make it to Ascension and potentially earn a two-year promotion to VCT Americas. The Guard had previously applied for VALORANT partnership but did not successfully acquire a slot.

CDL franchise spots have changed ownership hands in the past, including ones in Los Angeles. 100 Thieves purchased the L.A. Thieves slot previously owned by Immortals Gaming Club (OpTic Los Angeles) prior to the start of the 2021 season. Following the OpTic Gaming/Envy merger, a slot previously owned by NRG became available and was acquired by New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft via Oxygen Esports, eventually becoming the Boston Breach.