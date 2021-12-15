Oxygen Esports confirms acquisition of Boston franchise for 2022 Call of Duty League season

The 12th team doesn't have an official name yet, however.

Oxygen Esports is teaming up with the Kraft Group and Boston Uprising to operate a franchise in the Call of Duty League, the organization announced today. This confirms a report by the Sports Business Journal from earlier this week.

This joint effort between Oxygen Esports and Boston Uprising LLC will encompass “more than a dozen rosters competing in esports’ highest profile leagues and titles,” including a “major focus” on the Overwatch League and Call of Duty League. They’ve acquired the CDL spot that became available following the merger of OpTic Gaming and Team Envy.

We are joining forces with the @BostonUprising and welcoming Kraft Sports & Entertainment to the OXG family to establish New England as a global leader in esports.



📰https://t.co/68VZc9ILhS pic.twitter.com/63Yv4vEj4O — Oxygen Esports (@OXG_Esports) December 15, 2021

“I’m excited to welcome our newest team, Boston, to our 2022 season line-up,” said Brandon Snow, the head of Activision Blizzard Esports. “Oxygen Esports and Kraft Sports and Entertainment represent some of the very best organizations in all of esports, sports and entertainment. Boston is no stranger to championship titles, and we fully expect them to build a winner in Boston as we open our third season in Call of Duty League.”

The Kraft Group, owned by New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, will own and operate the new Boston Call of Duty League franchise alongside Oxygen Esports. T he Kraft Group founded the Overwatch League’s Boston Uprising in July 2017.

Oxygen Esports also revealed the launch of a $20 million capital raise led by Banner Ventures, a family-owned private equity firm, along with notable investors such as four-time Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski, who explained his thoughts on the acquisition. “Oxygen Esports is developing infrastructure and building a sense of community for gamers of all ages in the New England area while providing an opportunity for the most elite to showcase their talents at the professional level,” Gronkowski said.

Oxygen Esports’ headquarters will be located at Patriot Place in Foxborough, Massachusetts, which is also the current home of Boston Uprising’s training site. Teams under the organization will share the facility. In addition, Oxygen Esports plans to have a community focus and will host “weekly tournaments and programming to engage all gamers.”

“By making our pros present and accessible, we hope to inspire all New England gamers to achieve their dreams and set the standard for what it means to be a true Tier 1 organization,” said Adam Morrison, the chief operating officer at Oxygen Esports.

It’s still unclear what the official name of the Boston Call of Duty League franchise will be at this time.