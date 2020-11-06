100 Thieves enters the Call of Duty League with the Los Angeles Thieves

The org is taking over the spot formerly held by OpTic.

The Call of Duty League slot formerly held by OpTic Gaming has been acquired by 100 Thieves, the organization announced today.

The team will be known as the Los Angeles Thieves and will begin competing in the league in the 2021 season in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

Announcing a new Los Angeles team for the competitive Call of Duty League in 2021. #LAThieves pic.twitter.com/inO7TzNI7O — LA Thieves (@LAThieves) November 6, 2020

The announcement video featured the organization’s CEO, Nadeshot, as well as SlasheR and Kenny, two of the players on the team’s current roster. Former Call of Duty pro Muddawg announced that he’s the team’s general manager, too.

TJHaLy and Drazah, who previously re-signed with OpTic Gaming Los Angeles, will be a part of the LA Thieves. TJHaLy will be in the team’s starting lineup with SlasheR and Kenny, while Drazah will begin the year as a substitute player. LA Thieves’ fourth starter hasn’t been announced yet.

Joining Slasher and Ken on the starting roster is the Iceman himself, @TJHaLy!



Starting the year off as a sub will be the young gun @Drazah_.



Please welcome both to the LA Thieves! pic.twitter.com/yurbH3w9Q0 — LA Thieves (@LAThieves) November 6, 2020

This move comes after NRG owner and CEO Hector Rodriguez reportedly purchased back the OpTic Gaming brand, with plans to rebrand the Chicago Huntsmen as OpTic.

With OpTic previously taking up the Los Angeles slot, it was reported that it had been sold to 100 Thieves. Now it’s been confirmed and the LA team officially has a new name, color scheme, and ownership.

100 Thieves first entered Call of Duty during Black Ops 3, took a two-year hiatus, and then returned during the Black Ops 4 season where the team won two events. OpTic Gaming Los Angeles finished the inaugural season of the Call of Duty League with a top-six placing at CoD Champs 2020 in August.