NRG co-CEO H3CZ reportedly reacquires OpTic Gaming brand

NRG Esports co-CEO Hector “H3CZ” Rodriguez has acquired his previously owned organization, OpTic Gaming, according to The Esports Observer.

The long-standing CEO helped make OpTic one of the most popular esports organizations in history. Although he left his position as the CEO at OpTic last year, Rodriguez has reportedly reacquired the brand for an undisclosed fee.

The report says Rodriguez has acquired the intellectual property in its entirety. So Rodriguez, in turn, owns the Call of Duty League franchise slot held by OpTic Gaming Los Angeles, according to The Esports Observer. The CDL is yet to approve this decision but Rodriguez will likely outsource or sell the slot since NRG owns the Chicago Huntsmen.

This move would be a complete turnaround for Rodriguez. OpTic was formerly owned by parent company Infinite Esports and Entertainment but was later taken over by Immortals Gaming Club, which brought OpTic in-line with Made in Brazil, Immortals, and LA Valiant from multiple different esports titles.

It’s no secret that H3CZ expressed his disappointment with the original sale of OpTic Gaming. “We lost a year of innovation, we lost a year of advancement, we lost a year of not being able to do what OpTic has been doing for the last seven years,” H3CZ said in an interview with Dexerto.

Although the future of OpTic Gaming’s slot in the CDL is unclear, this move could potentially see other esports organizations enter the CoD League to take the organization’s place, but this is speculation.