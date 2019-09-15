H3CZ leaves OpTic Gaming

In a joint statement from OpTic Gaming and Hector “H3CZ” Rodriguez, the former CEO revealed he is leaving his position at the organization to pursue new and independent ventures.

The statement said that H3CZ was offered a position within the organization but he declined. This position would likely have seen him act in a limited capacity within the organization, unlike his previous tenure as CEO.

OpTic Gaming was established in 2006. H3CZ was handed the mantle of owner by Ryan “J” Musselman, who would later return to the organization regarding the Infinite Esports & Entertainment takeover in 2017.

OpTic Gaming moved toward a corporate direction. On June 12, Immortals Gaming Club acquired Infinite Esports & Entertainment. This purchase would see OpTic move away from many esports, including Overwatch and CS:GO, both of which Immortals already owned teams in.

In July, OpTic Gaming purchased a franchise spot in the upcoming Call of Duty League. Although it was rumored that H3CZ could have been involved with this team, this has proven to not be the case.

H3CZ is one of the figureheads in esports, and could likely return with a new team of his own. As Call of Duty is where he began, he could be involved with a franchise inside of the new franchised league.