Immortals acquires Infinite, OpTic Gaming’s parent company

Immortals Gaming Club has completed the acquisition of Infinite Esports & Entertainment, the parent company of OpTic Gaming, IGC announced today.



It’s the largest change of control in esports history, as Infinite is valued at more than $100 million. With this transaction, IGC has also become one of the largest esports organizations in the world. They control major brands such as Immortals, MIBR, OpTic Gaming, and Los Angeles Valiant.



Immortals on Twitter IGC acquires Infinite Esports & Entertainment. Read more: https://t.co/LYq3V9hbrb https://t.co/FRZsF6slNN

The transaction has been approved by both Riot Games and Activision Blizzard and now IGC will have a spot in both company’s franchised esports leagues. Los Angeles Valiant currently holds an OWL spot and the acquisition provides IGC with OpTic’s spot at LCS. The team will continue to operate under OpTic’s name until completing its rebranding to Immortals in 2020.



IGC hinted that it will likely keep OpTic’s Call of Duty team. “Clearly OpTic is a premier Call of Duty brand,” said Peter Levin, chairman of the IGC board of directors.

On the other hand, IGC intends to sell OpTic’s Danish CS:GO roster and Houston Outlaws, it’s OWL team. IGC already owns MIBR and Los Angeles Valiant.



IGC’s chief executive officer, Ari Segal, said that IGC wants to be a market leader. “Today, we announced a transformative transaction for our organization and a landmark transaction for our industry,” Segal said. “IGC is positioned to be a market leader and model organization.”



This isn’t the first big investment IGC has made in 2019. It led a fundraising roubd to buy Gamers Club, a Brazilian matchmaking platform for $30 million in May.



OpTic has one of the largest esoorts fanbases in the world, called the Greenwall, and Segal only wants to grow OpTic’s brand.

