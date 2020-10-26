100 Thieves reportedly purchases Los Angeles Call of Duty League team from OpTic Gaming

This could be a huge move in the CDL.

100 Thieves is buying into the Call of Duty League, according to a report by Dexerto.

The report says that the Los Angeles CDL slot previously owned by OpTic Gaming in the first season of the league will now go to 100 Thieves. The team will reportedly be rebranded as the Los Angeles Thieves.

At the beginning of the month, The Esports Observer reported that Hector Rodriguez, the previous owner of OpTic before it was purchased by Immortals Gaming Club in June 2019, had bought back the rights to the OpTic brand.

Rodriguez has since moved on to NRG where he became the owner and co-CEO of the organization that owns the Chicago Huntsmen CDL team. The future of the Huntsmen brand is unclear since Rodriguez might try to rebrand the team as OpTic, according to the report.

100 Thieves first entered Call of Duty during Black Ops 3, took a two-year hiatus, and then returned during the Black Ops 4 season where the team won two events.

Nadeshot, 100 Thieves’ CEO, announced last year that the team wouldn’t compete in the CDL in 2020 due to worries about franchising commitment and operating costs.

The report is currently incomplete and awaiting updates, so stay tuned for more information.