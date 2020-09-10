OpTic Gaming Los Angeles re-sign SlasheR, Kuavo, and Drazah

While one of the Call of Duty League’s Los Angeles teams is gutting their roster, their L.A. rivals are bringing back most of their starting lineup.

OpTic Gaming Los Angeles have re-signed SlasheR, Kuavo, and Drazah for the 2021 CDL season. After officially releasing Dashy, Chino, Goonjar, and Hollow, the only player not to have been mentioned as either a departure or re-signing is TJHaLy.

Despite a rough start and a ninth-place regular season finish, OGLA exceeded expectations in the $4.6 million CDL Playoffs. The team eliminated the LA Guerrillas, who are overhauling their roster, in the first round before taking out the Minnesota RØKKR and Florida Mutineers in consecutive sweeps.

The team was ultimately eliminated with a top-six placing after losing one of the closest matches of the season to rivals Chicago Huntsmen, who ended up in third place. The top-six finish for OGLA made fans and their own players wonder if things could have went better throughout the season if the Home Series events were not forced online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

OGLA’s roster is rumored to feature TJHaLy, although he was not part of today’s re-signings. Former Chicago Huntsmen starter Gunless has also been rumored as a possible target for the roster, which could mean Drazah will begin the season on the bench if TJ returns to OpTic.

The CDL’s free agency officially begins on Sept. 14.