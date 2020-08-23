Chicago Huntsmen eliminate OpTic Gaming Los Angeles in thrilling 5-game series in Call of Duty League Playoffs 2020

In one of the best series in the inaugural Call of Duty League season, the Chicago Huntsmen eliminated rivals OpTic Gaming Los Angeles from the $4.6 million Call of Duty League Playoffs.

The two teams traded maps throughout what turned out to be one of the closest series in the postseason. No team were able to completely pull away from each other in any game mode, as the teams were separated by a combined 67 points in the three respawn game modes.

GAME 5. ROUND 11. 1V1.



Chicago @Huntsmen win one of the WILDEST series in Call of Duty history over @OpTicGaming LA, they have booked their ticket to Championship Weekend!

While OGLA took the first Search and Destroy map of the series, they were unable to overcome Chicago in the fifth game. The teams went to an 11th round, which was eventually won by the Huntsmen in a one-vs-one situation.

The win net Chicago an additional $150,000 and possibly more if they can progress through the losers bracket. They will play the London Royal Ravens in the losers bracket semifinals on Aug. 29 as a part of the CDL Championship Weekend.

OGLA exit the tournament with a top-six placing, which is a solid achievement considering their ninth-place regular season finish. Team captain SlasheR questioned how his team, which had three players located on the west coast, would have done if they were given a “fair chance.”

Chicago still have work to do to qualify for the first CDL Championship grand finals. They will have to defeat London and the loser of Atlanta FaZe vs. Dallas Empire to secure a spot in the finals.

The CDL Championship will resume on Aug. 29 at 1pm CT with the Atlanta vs. Dallas match.