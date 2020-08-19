The biggest tournament in Call of Duty esports history is finally here.

The last event of the inaugural season of the Call of Duty League officially kicked off today. The 2020 Call of Duty League Playoffs will feature all 12 franchises fighting for their share of the $4.6 million prize pool.

Related: How to watch the Call of Duty League Championship and Playoffs

CoD Champs 2020 will be held online due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2020 CDL Playoffs will take place from Aug. 19 to 23. The final four teams from the initial week of this competition will qualify for the 2020 CDL Championship Weekend on Aug. 29 and 30. The last squad standing will earn the $1.5 million first-place prize.

All 12 franchises competed during the regular season to accrue CDL Points. The league’s standings based on these points were used to determine the bracket for the CDL Playoffs. The top eight teams earned a spot in the winners bracket, while the bottom four squads in the CDL will start in the losers bracket, automatically putting them one loss away from elimination.

Image via Call of Duty League

All of the action from this highly-anticipated event can be watched on the official Call of Duty League YouTube channel.

Here are the results from CoD Champs 2020, updated with the most recent games on top.

Wednesday, Aug. 19

OpTic Gaming Los Angeles vs. Los Angeles Guerrillas

Series tied 1-1

Gun Runner Hardpoint: 250-217 Guerrillas

Gun Runner Search and Destroy: 6-4 OpTic

Paris Legion vs. Seattle Surge (Losers bracket round one)

Paris win 3-0

Gun Runner Hardpoint: 250-110 Paris

Arklov Peak Search and Destroy: 6-4 Paris

Hackney Yard Domination: 153-150 Paris

This article will be updated until CoD Champs 2020 ends on Sunday, Aug. 30.