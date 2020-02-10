The 2020 Call of Duty League season is officially underway.

The inaugural season of the franchised league features 12 teams. These teams will compete in multiple Home Series events this year to try to gain CDL Points, which will be used to determine the league standings.

To earn CDL Points, teams will have to pick up match wins at these events. Eight of the 12 franchises will compete at each Home Series tournament. They’ll be split into two groups for pool play. The two squads from each group that win two matches will move on to compete in a single-elimination bracket to determine the Home Series champion.

Here’s a breakdown of how many CDL Points teams can earn depending on their placing at a Home Series event.

Placing CDL Points First 50 (includes a 10-point bonus) Second 30 Third and fourth 20 Fifth and sixth 10 Seventh and eighth 0

“At the end of the regular season, the top 8 ranked teams, including 4 wild card spots will advance to the playoffs,” according to the Call of Duty League website. “During the Call of Duty League Championship Weekend, the final 6 Playoffs teams will face off in double-elimination competition until the final two pro teams go head to head in the Call of Duty League Championship.”

This means that gaining CDL Points as often as possible will be crucial for the teams that have aspirations of qualifying for the Call of Duty League Championship Weekend.

Here are the standings for the 2020 Call of Duty League season.

Rank Team name CDL Points 1) Chicago Huntsmen 70 2) Paris Legion 40 3) Dallas Empire 30 4) London Royal Ravens 30 5) Atlanta FaZe 20 6) Minnesota RØKKR 20 7) Florida Mutineers 10 8) Los Angeles Guerrillas 10 9) Toronto Ultra 10 10) Seattle Surge 10 11) New York Subliners 10 12) OpTic Gaming Los Angeles 0

This article will be updated after each Home Series event throughout the 2020 Call of Duty League season.