The 2020 Call of Duty League season is officially underway.
The inaugural season of the franchised league features 12 teams. These teams will compete in multiple Home Series events this year to try to gain CDL Points, which will be used to determine the league standings.
Related: Chicago Huntsmen sweep Dallas Empire to win 2020 Call of Duty League London Home Series
To earn CDL Points, teams will have to pick up match wins at these events. Eight of the 12 franchises will compete at each Home Series tournament. They’ll be split into two groups for pool play. The two squads from each group that win two matches will move on to compete in a single-elimination bracket to determine the Home Series champion.
Here’s a breakdown of how many CDL Points teams can earn depending on their placing at a Home Series event.
|Placing
|CDL Points
|First
|50 (includes a 10-point bonus)
|Second
|30
|Third and fourth
|20
|Fifth and sixth
|10
|Seventh and eighth
|0
“At the end of the regular season, the top 8 ranked teams, including 4 wild card spots will advance to the playoffs,” according to the Call of Duty League website. “During the Call of Duty League Championship Weekend, the final 6 Playoffs teams will face off in double-elimination competition until the final two pro teams go head to head in the Call of Duty League Championship.”
This means that gaining CDL Points as often as possible will be crucial for the teams that have aspirations of qualifying for the Call of Duty League Championship Weekend.
Here are the standings for the 2020 Call of Duty League season.
|Rank
|Team name
|CDL Points
|1)
|Chicago Huntsmen
|70
|2)
|Paris Legion
|40
|3)
|Dallas Empire
|30
|4)
|London Royal Ravens
|30
|5)
|Atlanta FaZe
|20
|6)
|Minnesota RØKKR
|20
|7)
|Florida Mutineers
|10
|8)
|Los Angeles Guerrillas
|10
|9)
|Toronto Ultra
|10
|10)
|Seattle Surge
|10
|11)
|New York Subliners
|10
|12)
|OpTic Gaming Los Angeles
|0
This article will be updated after each Home Series event throughout the 2020 Call of Duty League season.