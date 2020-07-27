Toronto Ultra defeat Atlanta FaZe to win online 2020 Call of Duty League Toronto Home Series

This is the first event win for Toronto this season.

Despite entering the weekend in 10th place, the Toronto Ultra won their first Call of Duty League event of the season and secured a top-eight postseason seed today by defeating Atlanta FaZe in the finals of the Toronto Home Series.

Similar to their semifinal victory over the Dallas Empire, the Ultra pulled off several close map wins to upset Atlanta, who had won all nine of the maps they played before the grand finals. The series ultimately came down to a game five, round 11 situation in which Toronto’s Methodz finished the tournament off with a crucial kill.

Although the Ultra had secured a top-eight seed with OpTic Gaming Los Angeles’ loss in the semifinals, they jumped the Minnesota RØKKR to finish the regular season in seventh place due to a tiebreaker. As the seventh seed, the Ultra will play the London Royal Ravens in the first round of the CDL Playoffs.

Related: Here are the final 2020 Call of Duty League standings and CDL Playoffs bracket

For most of the season, Toronto, who employed the only 10-player roster in the entire league, struggled to even win matches. Until the Florida Home Series in May, the team’s fourth Home Series event, the Ultra had not qualified for a semifinals. The team did not qualify for another semifinals until the New York Home Series in July, too.

While this is likely a disappointing finish to the regular season for Atlanta, the loss had no bearing on their final placing. With two event wins and the most grand finals appearances of any team, FaZe are the top seed in the CDL Playoffs and will have a two-round bye in the bracket.

The $4.6 million CDL Playoffs begin on Aug. 19.