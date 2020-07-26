With the Atlanta FaZe’s win against OpTic Gaming Los Angeles, the seeds for the $4.6 million Call of Duty League postseason are set.

OGLA, who were in a three-way tie with the Paris Legion and Toronto Ultra for eighth place, lost their chance to stay out of losers bracket with a semifinals defeat in the Toronto Home Series today. The Ultra officially secured eighth place with OGLA’s loss and although they have a chance to grab some more CDL Points today, Toronto can only get eighth now.

Like the Ultra, FaZe has the opportunity to earn 20 additional CDL Points with a grand finals victory today, but a win will not change their playoff seeding since they secured the top seed in the league with the Dallas Empire’s loss earlier in the day.

Here are the final Call of Duty League final regular season standings and the opening playoff round’s matchups.

Final CDL regular season standings

Seed Team CDL Points 1) Atlanta FaZe 280 or 300 2) Dallas Empire 260 3) Florida Mutineers 230 4) Chicago Huntsmen 230 5) New York Subliners 140 6) London Royal Ravens 120 7) Minnesota RØKKR 120 8) Toronto Ultra 100 or 120 9) OpTic Gaming Los Angeles 100 10) Paris Legion 100 11) Seattle Surge 50 12) Los Angeles Guerrillas 50

CDL Playoffs bracket

Unlike past iterations of the world championship tournament, the 2020 Call of Duty League Championship will be played online and in an altered double-elimination format due to the COVID-19 global pandemic.

In previous years, the tournament would begin with 32 teams playing in eight groups of four teams each. This year’s event will feature all 12 of the league’s teams playing in the same bracket, although different regular season placings could earn the teams advantages or disadvantages.

The top two seeds, for example, automatically advance to the winners bracket finals, putting them just three wins away from a world title. The four teams that finished at the bottom of the league table, however, will begin the tournament in the losers bracket, making it even more difficult to get to the grand finals.

Screengrab via CoD Gamepedia

The event is set to begin on Aug. 19 and will be split into two parts: the CDL Playoffs and the CDL Championship Weekend. The playoffs will run from Aug. 19 to 23. The final four teams left standing will then compete in the Championship Weekend on Aug. 29 and 30 to determine the inaugural CDL champion.