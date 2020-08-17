The inaugural Call of Duty League season is ready to come to an end. It’s finally time for the playoffs and finals, and all 12 teams have a chance to win it.
The playoffs run from Aug. 19 to 23, while the finals take place the following weekend on Aug. 29 and 30. When all is finished, one team will reign supreme to take home the massive $1.5 million grand prize of the $4.6 million total prize pool.
While the league got off to a great start with a number of awesome homestand events, the COVID-19 pandemic forced it into an online environment. CDL Champs will also be played online, but the action will be just as intense.
Here’s how to watch the CDL Playoffs and Finals.
Teams
Atlanta FaZe
- aBeZy
- Cellium
- MajorManiak
- Priestahh
- Simp
Chicago Huntsmen
- Arcitys
- Envoy
- FormaL
- Prestinni
- Scump
Dallas Empire
- Crimsix
- Clayster
- Huke
- iLLeY
- Shotzzy
Florida Mutineers
- Fero
- Frosty
- Havok
- Owakening
- Skyz
London Royal Ravens
- Dylan
- Seany
- Skrapz
- Wuskin
- Zer0
Los Angeles Guerrillas
- Aqua
- Blazt
- Decemate
- Saints
- Vivid
Minnesota RØKKR
- Alexx
- Asim
- Assault
- Exceed
- SiLLY
New York Subliners
- Accuracy
- Attach
- Mack
- Temp
- Zoomaa
OpTic Gaming Los Angeles
- Drazah
- Hollow
- Kuavo
- SlasheR
- TJHaLy
Paris Legion
- Denz
- KiSMET
- Louqa
- Shockz
- Zed
Seattle Surge
- Apathy
- Octane
- Pandur
- Proto
- Slacked
Toronto Ultra
- Bance
- Cammy
- Classic
- CleanX
- Methodz
Stream
All of the playoffs and finals matches will be streamed on the CDL YouTube channel, like every other match in the CDL.
Schedule
The full schedule can be found on the CDL website, but the games kick off on Wednesday, Aug. 19 and Thursday, Aug. 20.
Aug. 19
- 2pm CT: Paris Legion vs. Seattle Surge
- 3:30pm CT: OpTic Gaming Los Angeles vs. Los Angeles Guerrillas
Aug. 20
- 2pm CT: Londaon Royal Ravens vs. Toronto Ultra
- 3:30pm CT: New York Subliners vs. Minnesota RØKKR
Match format and map order
Playoffs
All matches are best-of-five series.
- Map one: Hardpoint
- Map two: Search and Destroy
- Map three: Domination
- Map four: Hardpoint
- Map five: Search and Destroy
Finals
The finals will be a best-of-nine with the team that came from the winners bracket starting the match with a 1-0 advantage.
- Map one: Hardpoint
- Map two: Search and Destroy
- Map three: Domination
- Map four: Hardpoint
- Map five: Search and Destroy
- Map six: Domination
- Map seven: Hardpoint
- Map eight: Search and Destroy
Playoffs prizing
The overall prize payout for 2020 CDL Championship is $4,600,000. Here’s how it breaks down:
- League champion: $1.5 million
- Runner-up: $900,000
- Third place: $600,000
- Fourth place: $450,000
- Fifth/sixth place: $300,000
- Seventh/eighth place: $175,000
- Ninth/10th place: $100,000
- 11th/12th place: $0