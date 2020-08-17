A champion will be crowned for the first time.

The inaugural Call of Duty League season is ready to come to an end. It’s finally time for the playoffs and finals, and all 12 teams have a chance to win it.

The playoffs run from Aug. 19 to 23, while the finals take place the following weekend on Aug. 29 and 30. When all is finished, one team will reign supreme to take home the massive $1.5 million grand prize of the $4.6 million total prize pool.

While the league got off to a great start with a number of awesome homestand events, the COVID-19 pandemic forced it into an online environment. CDL Champs will also be played online, but the action will be just as intense.

Here’s how to watch the CDL Playoffs and Finals.

Teams

Atlanta FaZe

aBeZy

Cellium

MajorManiak

Priestahh

Simp

Chicago Huntsmen

Arcitys

Envoy

FormaL

Prestinni

Scump

Dallas Empire

Crimsix

Clayster

Huke

iLLeY

Shotzzy

Florida Mutineers

Fero

Frosty

Havok

Owakening

Skyz

London Royal Ravens

Dylan

Seany

Skrapz

Wuskin

Zer0

Los Angeles Guerrillas

Aqua

Blazt

Decemate

Saints

Vivid

Minnesota RØKKR

Alexx

Asim

Assault

Exceed

SiLLY

New York Subliners

Accuracy

Attach

Mack

Temp

Zoomaa

OpTic Gaming Los Angeles

Drazah

Hollow

Kuavo

SlasheR

TJHaLy

Paris Legion

Denz

KiSMET

Louqa

Shockz

Zed

Seattle Surge

Apathy

Octane

Pandur

Proto

Slacked

Toronto Ultra

Bance

Cammy

Classic

CleanX

Methodz

Stream

All of the playoffs and finals matches will be streamed on the CDL YouTube channel, like every other match in the CDL.

Schedule

The full schedule can be found on the CDL website, but the games kick off on Wednesday, Aug. 19 and Thursday, Aug. 20.

Aug. 19

2pm CT: Paris Legion vs. Seattle Surge

3:30pm CT: OpTic Gaming Los Angeles vs. Los Angeles Guerrillas

Aug. 20

2pm CT: Londaon Royal Ravens vs. Toronto Ultra

3:30pm CT: New York Subliners vs. Minnesota RØKKR

Match format and map order

Playoffs

All matches are best-of-five series.

Map one: Hardpoint

Map two: Search and Destroy

Map three: Domination

Map four: Hardpoint

Map five: Search and Destroy

Finals

The finals will be a best-of-nine with the team that came from the winners bracket starting the match with a 1-0 advantage.

Map one: Hardpoint

Map two: Search and Destroy

Map three: Domination

Map four: Hardpoint

Map five: Search and Destroy

Map six: Domination

Map seven: Hardpoint

Map eight: Search and Destroy

Playoffs prizing

The overall prize payout for 2020 CDL Championship is $4,600,000. Here’s how it breaks down: