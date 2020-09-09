Call of Duty League rumors: Potential rosters for 11 CDL teams

Most of the players from the first season of the Call of Duty League are out of work—for now.
With well over 20 players being released from their CDL teams today, here’s a summary of what has happened and some intel on the potential rosters for each team.
Note: None of these rosters are locked in and anything could change between now and Sept. 14, when free agency officially begins.
- Chicago Huntsmen: They released Arcitys, Prestinni, and 2Pac today. No surprises they’re keeping Scump, Formal, and Envoy. As far as I know, it’s still Dashy, who got released by OpTic Gaming Los Angeles today, filling the last spot on the team.
- Atlanta FaZe: No official announcement yet for who they’re releasing, but it should be MajorManiak and Priestahh. To my knowledge, Arcitys is still headed there to join Simp, Cellium, and aBeZy.
- Minnesota RØKKR: Asim, Assault, Alexx, Silly, GodRx, Exceed and TTinyy have all parted ways with the team. I’m told they were targeting Accuracy, Attach, MajorManiak and Priestahh as their lineup, but with the New York Subliners not officially releasing Attach today, that means either Attach is staying with Subliners, or they could be in the process of selling his contract.
- Los Angeles Guerillas: The team released Blazt, Spart, Lacefield, Saints, Aqua, and Decemate, leaving only Vivid. LAG has spoken with a lot of players. For now, I’m told they have Silly, Assault, and Vivid. This could change. Unsure who they would target as their fourth.
- Seattle Surge: Enable, Apathy, Proto, Pandur, Slacked and TeddyRecKs were released, with only Octane left on the roster. This team is one I haven’t heard much about, which isn’t necessarily a bad thing, although it is annoying. Octane, Loony and Prestinni are the names I’ve heard the most. Gunless was being linked here but he might have other options.
- London Royal Ravens: They said ‘goodbye’ today to Skrapz, Wuskin, Dylan, Zer0, Rated, Madcat, and Nastie, which leaves Seany by himself. Intel on European teams is always difficult for me, but from what I understand Seany, Alexx, and Dylan are a team of three here. They officially released Dylan today but that doesn’t mean they can’t or won’t re-negotiate a new contract with him as an unrestricted free agent.
- Florida Mutineers: No official announcements of who they’re letting go yet. Skyz and Owakening are staying, Fero has had options elsewhere, but he could still stay. Frosty recently removed Mutineers from his Twitter bio and mentioned on stream he doesn’t have a team. Havok’s status is unknown, but it’s not looking good for him either.
- Toronto Ultra: Luckyy, Brack, Mayhem, Loony, Mettalz, and Classic were all officially released. CleanX and Cammy officially announced that they re-signed with the team. Methodz and Bance’s status is unknown, so they might re-negotiate contracts on Sept. 14. I actually have no idea what they are doing, though.
- OpTic Gaming Los Angeles: They released Dashy, Chino, Hollow, and Goonjar today. They’re moving forward with Kenny, TJHaLy, SlasheR, and Drazah. Priestahh was in talks with them, but I’m not sure what happened. They didn’t announce Drazah being released, but that doesn’t mean he’ll start. Gunless is one name I heard they’ve targeted.
- Paris Legion: The entire team—Denz, Louqa, Zed, Phantomz, Breszy, Louqa, and Kismet—was released today. This is another European team I don’t have much on, however. I believe they’re very much interested in French amateur player Hydra, and possibly Australian amateur player Pred. Both are top-tier talents from the Challengers scene. There’s also still a chance they could re-sign some of their older players such as Denz or Zed.
- New York Subliners: They released Temp, Accuracy, Censor & Happy, leaving ZooMaa, Mack, and Attach. Nothing has changed since my last article on them, aside from Attach not officially being released. As I said earlier, this could mean he’s either staying with Subliners, or they’re trying to sell him.
- Bonus intel: John has been speaking with multiple teams. He could be back.