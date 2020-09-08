London Royal Ravens release 7 players, leaving one player on roster

The Ravens are just the latest team to gut their roster.

The London Royal Ravens released seven of their players today, keeping only Sean “Seany” O’Conner and coach Joseph “Joee” Pinnington on the active squad.

London released Matthew “Skrapz” Marshal, Dylan “Dylan” Henderson, Trei “Zer0” Morris, Dylan “MadCat” Daly, Byron “Nastie” Plumridge, Rhys “Rated” Price, Bradley “Wushkin” Marshall, and Jordan “Jurd” Crowley. All of these players are now unrestricted free agents available to be signed for the 2021 season.

We want to thank our players who represented London with pride.



We appreciate the contribution that @skrapzg, @DylanCOD_, @wuskinz, @Trei, @RatedCOD, @MadCat & @Nastiee made in our inaugural Call of Duty League season.



We wish them all the best in their next ventures. pic.twitter.com/U5UVmu5p8O — London Royal Ravens (@RoyalRavens) September 8, 2020

After a middling year of tournament results, the Royal Ravens placed fourth in the Call of Duty League playoffs. They were eliminated from the losers bracket by the Chicago Huntsmen, who ended up in third. Despite having a decent inaugural season and a respectable finish at the playoffs, the Ravens are taking their roster all the way back to the drawing board for the CDL 2021 season.

Ravens are not the only team looking to rebuild their team roster from the ground up. The Paris Legion, Minnesota ROKKR, LA Guerrillas, and more have dropped most or all of their rosters in the past couple of weeks. The big shake-ups are driven in part by a desire from teams to make significant improvements in the off-season and in part by the upcoming transition to a four-vs-four format.

The 2021 CDL season officially starts next week, on Sept. 12. at 2 am CT. At this time, teams will be able to sign any unrestricted free agents. With so many players having been released in recent weeks, there is a huge free agent pool for CDL teams to recruit from.