The inaugural season of the Call of Duty League is quickly coming to an end.
The last tournament of the year, the 2020 Call of Duty League Playoffs, will end next week. CoD Champs 2020 kicked off on Aug. 19, featuring all 12 CDL franchises battling for their share of the $4.6 million prize pool.
Following the conclusion of today’s matches, however, only four teams remain in the tournament. The Atlanta FaZe, Dallas Empire, Chicago Huntsmen, and London Royal Ravens will compete in the CDL Championship Weekend from Aug. 29 to 30 to determine this year’s world champions. The first-place team will secure the grand prize of $1.5 million.
But this also means that eight franchises have already been eliminated from CoD Champs 2020. Here are the final placings for the 2020 Call of Duty League Playoffs.
|Placing
|Team
|Starting roster
|Prize
|First
|TBD
|TBD
|$1.5 million
|Second
|TBD
|TBD
|$900,000
|Third
|TBD
|TBD
|$600,000
|Fourth
|TBD
|TBD
|$450,000
|Fifth/sixth
|OpTic Gaming Los Angeles
|SlasheR, Kenny, TJHaLy, Drazah, Hollow
|$300,000
|Fifth/sixth
|Toronto Ultra
|Methodz, CleanX, Classic, Cammy, Bance
|$300,000
|Seventh/eighth
|Florida Mutineers
|Skyz, Fero, Owakening, Frosty, Havok
|$175,000
|Seventh/eighth
|New York Subliners
|ZooMaa, Attach, Temp, Accuracy, Mack
|$175,000
|Ninth/10th
|Minnesota RØKKR
|SiLLY, Assault, Asim, Alexx, Exceed
|$100,000
|Ninth/10th
|Paris Legion
|KiSMET, Denz, Louqa, Shockz, Zed
|$100,000
|11th/12th
|Los Angeles Guerrillas
|AquA, Saints, Decemate, Blazt, Vivid
|$0
|11th/12th
|Seattle Surge
|Octane, Slacked, Apathy, Pandur, Proto
|$0
This article will be updated until CoD Champs 2020 concludes on Sunday, Aug. 30.