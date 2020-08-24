The inaugural season of the Call of Duty League is quickly coming to an end.

The last tournament of the year, the 2020 Call of Duty League Playoffs, will end next week. CoD Champs 2020 kicked off on Aug. 19, featuring all 12 CDL franchises battling for their share of the $4.6 million prize pool.

Following the conclusion of today’s matches, however, only four teams remain in the tournament. The Atlanta FaZe, Dallas Empire, Chicago Huntsmen, and London Royal Ravens will compete in the CDL Championship Weekend from Aug. 29 to 30 to determine this year’s world champions. The first-place team will secure the grand prize of $1.5 million.

But this also means that eight franchises have already been eliminated from CoD Champs 2020. Here are the final placings for the 2020 Call of Duty League Playoffs.

Placing Team Starting roster Prize First TBD TBD $1.5 million Second TBD TBD $900,000 Third TBD TBD $600,000 Fourth TBD TBD $450,000 Fifth/sixth OpTic Gaming Los Angeles SlasheR, Kenny, TJHaLy, Drazah, Hollow $300,000 Fifth/sixth Toronto Ultra Methodz, CleanX, Classic, Cammy, Bance $300,000 Seventh/eighth Florida Mutineers Skyz, Fero, Owakening, Frosty, Havok $175,000 Seventh/eighth New York Subliners ZooMaa, Attach, Temp, Accuracy, Mack $175,000 Ninth/10th Minnesota RØKKR SiLLY, Assault, Asim, Alexx, Exceed $100,000 Ninth/10th Paris Legion KiSMET, Denz, Louqa, Shockz, Zed $100,000 11th/12th Los Angeles Guerrillas AquA, Saints, Decemate, Blazt, Vivid $0 11th/12th Seattle Surge Octane, Slacked, Apathy, Pandur, Proto $0

This article will be updated until CoD Champs 2020 concludes on Sunday, Aug. 30.